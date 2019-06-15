Stoffel Vandoorne debuteert

F1-bekenden tijdens 24u van Le Mans

door

Stoffel Vandoorne met nieuwe helm voor zijn debuut tijdens de 24u van Le Mans Foto: SMP Racing

Vandaag staat de hoogmis van het langeafstandsracen weer op het programma, namelijk de vierentwintig uren van Le Mans. Naar goede gewoonte staan er ook dit jaar weer enkele oude bekenden uit de F1 aan de start, een overzicht.

LMP1-klasse

Rebellion Racing #1: André Lotterer, Bruno Senna

Andre Lotterer - Caterham F1 GP van België 2014 
Bruno Senna - HRT 2010 / Lotus 2011 / Williams 2012

Toyota Gazoo Racing #7: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi

Mike Conway - Honda Racing (testrijder) 2007
Kamui Kobayashi - Toyota (test- reserverijder) 2007-2009 / Sauber 2010-2012 / Caterham 2014

Toyota Gazoo Racing #8: Sebastien Buemi, Fernando Alonso, Kazuki Nakajima

Sebastien Buemi: Toro Rosso 2009-2011 / Red Bull Racing (test-reserverijder) 2012-...
Fernando Alonso: Minardi 2001 / Renault 2003-2006 (wereldkampioen 2005 & 2006) / McLaren 2007 / Renault 2008-2009 / Ferrari 2010-2014 / McLaren 2015-2018 
Kazuki Nakajima: Williams 2007-2009

SMP Racing #11: Vitaly Petrov, Stoffel Vandoorne

Vitaly Petrov - Renault 2010-2011 / Caterham F1 2012
Stoffel Vandoorne - McLaren 2016-2018
Mikhail Aleshin - Renault (young driver test Abu Dhabi) 2010

SMP Racing #17: Sergey Sirotkin, Stephane Sarrazin

Sergey Sirotkin - Sauber (testrijder) 2013-2014 / Renault (test- en reserverijder) 2016-2017 / Williams 2018
Stephane Sarrazin: Minardi GP van Brazilië 1999 / Prost Grand Prix (testrijder) 1999-2001 / Toyota (testrijder) 2002

LMP2-klasse

United Autosports #22: Paul di Resta

Paul di Resta: Force India (2010-2013) / Williams (reserverijder) 2016-2017

Panis-Barthez Competition #23: Will Stevens

Will Stevens - Marussia & Caterham 2014 / Manor 2015

G-Drive Racing #26: Jean-Eric Vergne

Jean Eric Vergne - Toro Rosso 2012-2014 / Ferrari (testrijder) 2015-2016

Racing Team Nederland #29: Giedo van der Garde

Giedo van der Garde - Caterham 2013 / Sauber (reserve- en testrijder) 2014-2015

Dragonspeed #31: Pastor Maldonado, Anthony Davidson

Pastor Maldonado - Williams 2011-2013 / Lotus 2014-2015 / Pirelli (testrijder) 2017-...
Anthony Davidson - BAR (testrijder) 2001 / Minardi (België, Hongarije) 2002 / BAR (derde rijder) 2003-2005 / Super Aguri 2007-2008 / Honda (testrijder) 2008 / Brawn GP (testrijder) 2009 / Mercedes (reserve- en simulatorrijder) 2010-...

Jackie Chan DC Racing #38: Ho Pin Tung

Ho-Pin Tung: Renault (derde rijder) 2009

GTE Pro-klasse

Corvette Racing #63: Jan Magnussen

Jan Magnussen - McLaren Pacific GP 1995 / Stewart 1997-1998

Ford Chip Ganassi Racing #68: Sebastien Bourdais

Sebastien Bourdais - Toro Rosso 2008-2009

AF Corse #71: Sam Bird

Sam Bird - Mercedes (young driver test Abu Dhabi) 2010

BMW Team MTEK #82: Antonio Felix da Costa

Antonio Felix da Costa - Red Bull (testrijder) 2012

Porsche GT #91: Gianmaria Bruni

Gianmaria Bruni - Minardi (testrijder) 2003 / Minardi 2004

Aston Martin Racing #95: Darren Turner

Darren Turner - McLaren (testrijder) 1998-2005

GTE Am

Spirit of Race #54: Giancarlo Fisichella

Giancarlo Fisichella - Minardi 1996 / Jordan 1997 / Benetton 1998-2001 / Jordan 2002-2003 / Sauber 2004 / Renault 2005-2007 / Force India 2008-2009 / Ferrari 2009

MR Racing #70: Olivier Beretta

Olivier Beretta - Larrousse 1994

Aston Martin Racing #98: Pedro Lamy

Pedro Lamy - Lotus 1993-1994 / Minardi 1995-1996

