F1-bekenden tijdens 24u van Le Mans

Vandaag staat de hoogmis van het langeafstandsracen weer op het programma, namelijk de vierentwintig uren van Le Mans. Naar goede gewoonte staan er ook dit jaar weer enkele oude bekenden uit de F1 aan de start, een overzicht.

LMP1-klasse

Rebellion Racing #1: André Lotterer, Bruno Senna

REBELLION RACING AT THE 24 HOURS OF LE MANS https://t.co/CMdfIHeY5a pic.twitter.com/wfoShgQ4bl — Racing News Worldwide (@RNWracingnews) June 11, 2019

Andre Lotterer - Caterham F1 GP van België 2014

Bruno Senna - HRT 2010 / Lotus 2011 / Williams 2012

Toyota Gazoo Racing #7: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi

P1 in FP3 ?¥ Qualifying coming up in a couple of hours #6hSpa pic.twitter.com/vmPBX1k9w7 — Mike Conway (@Mikeconway26) May 3, 2019

Mike Conway - Honda Racing (testrijder) 2007

Kamui Kobayashi - Toyota (test- reserverijder) 2007-2009 / Sauber 2010-2012 / Caterham 2014

Toyota Gazoo Racing #8: Sebastien Buemi, Fernando Alonso, Kazuki Nakajima

It’s fantastic to be back at Le Mans!

Enjoy some of the action from this morning’s session at this amazing place. ?????¬#LeMans24 #TOYOTA #PushingTheLimitsForBetter @24hoursoflemans pic.twitter.com/wFK5ElWIRq — TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WEC (@Toyota_Hybrid) June 2, 2019

Sebastien Buemi: Toro Rosso 2009-2011 / Red Bull Racing (test-reserverijder) 2012-...

Fernando Alonso: Minardi 2001 / Renault 2003-2006 (wereldkampioen 2005 & 2006) / McLaren 2007 / Renault 2008-2009 / Ferrari 2010-2014 / McLaren 2015-2018

Kazuki Nakajima: Williams 2007-2009

SMP Racing #11: Vitaly Petrov, Stoffel Vandoorne

Vitaly Petrov - Renault 2010-2011 / Caterham F1 2012

Stoffel Vandoorne - McLaren 2016-2018

Mikhail Aleshin - Renault (young driver test Abu Dhabi) 2010

SMP Racing #17: Sergey Sirotkin, Stephane Sarrazin

????? ?????????! ?? ?????? ?????????? ? ? ????????? ?????? ????????? ?????????? ? "24 ????? ??-????" ??

/

Testing done! It was a very productive day for us and we will keep pushing to prepare as good as we can for the 24 Hours of Le Mans next week ??#SMPRacing #WEC #LEMANS24 pic.twitter.com/WM9vvOXrpg — Sirotkin Sergey (@sirotkin_sergey) June 2, 2019

Sergey Sirotkin - Sauber (testrijder) 2013-2014 / Renault (test- en reserverijder) 2016-2017 / Williams 2018

Stephane Sarrazin: Minardi GP van Brazilië 1999 / Prost Grand Prix (testrijder) 1999-2001 / Toyota (testrijder) 2002

LMP2-klasse

United Autosports #22: Paul di Resta

Paul di Resta: Force India (2010-2013) / Williams (reserverijder) 2016-2017

Panis-Barthez Competition #23: Will Stevens

First few days done here at Le Mans! This is our @PBCompetition team ready for the week ahead! @FIAWEC @24heuresdumans pic.twitter.com/Zjc5LNRzQA — Will Stevens (@WillStevens_) June 10, 2019

Will Stevens - Marussia & Caterham 2014 / Manor 2015

G-Drive Racing #26: Jean-Eric Vergne

Jean Eric Vergne - Toro Rosso 2012-2014 / Ferrari (testrijder) 2015-2016

Racing Team Nederland #29: Giedo van der Garde

Giedo van der Garde - Caterham 2013 / Sauber (reserve- en testrijder) 2014-2015

Dragonspeed #31: Pastor Maldonado, Anthony Davidson

Pastor Maldonado - Williams 2011-2013 / Lotus 2014-2015 / Pirelli (testrijder) 2017-...

Anthony Davidson - BAR (testrijder) 2001 / Minardi (België, Hongarije) 2002 / BAR (derde rijder) 2003-2005 / Super Aguri 2007-2008 / Honda (testrijder) 2008 / Brawn GP (testrijder) 2009 / Mercedes (reserve- en simulatorrijder) 2010-...

Jackie Chan DC Racing #38: Ho Pin Tung

Ho-Pin Tung: Renault (derde rijder) 2009

GTE Pro-klasse

Corvette Racing #63: Jan Magnussen

Jan Magnussen - McLaren Pacific GP 1995 / Stewart 1997-1998

Ford Chip Ganassi Racing #68: Sebastien Bourdais

??»day in the ??<?P15 for us at the moment. We worked and focused hard on setting up a race car, we did the required laps with all 3 drivers and stayed out of all the shenanigans. Thanks @CGRTeams for working so hard and today it’s max attack in both qualifyings???» pic.twitter.com/aI3D4jBBb2 — Dirk Müller Racing (@muellerdirk) June 13, 2019

Sebastien Bourdais - Toro Rosso 2008-2009

AF Corse #71: Sam Bird

Sam Bird - Mercedes (young driver test Abu Dhabi) 2010

BMW Team MTEK #82: Antonio Felix da Costa

What a race! Loved every second of it. Led for a while but with all the weather changes we lost out to P4 at the end. Fastest race Lap and fastest in Qualy. Thanks team, and thanks Augustinho! Always a pleasure.



Que corrida! Acabamos em 4o mas foi de loucos. Obrigado equipa!! pic.twitter.com/N0SNQsPJ9y — Antonio Felix da Costa (@afelixdacosta) May 6, 2019

Antonio Felix da Costa - Red Bull (testrijder) 2012

Porsche GT #91: Gianmaria Bruni

Buon compleanno and Happy Birthday to @GianmariaBruni! All the best from the whole #Porsche #MotorsportFamily pic.twitter.com/5HGnAH4csa — Porsche Motorsport (@PorscheRaces) May 30, 2019

Gianmaria Bruni - Minardi (testrijder) 2003 / Minardi 2004

Aston Martin Racing #95: Darren Turner

#95 feeling good this afternoon. We lost a few hours with a small electrically issue but @AMR_Official team worked their magic to get us back out. #astonmartin #lemans #vantage #gte pic.twitter.com/BN9FFYFr1U — Darren Turner (@DarrenTurner007) June 2, 2019

Darren Turner - McLaren (testrijder) 1998-2005

GTE Am

Spirit of Race #54: Giancarlo Fisichella

P7 in qualifying of #LeMans24 with Flohr, Fisichella and Castellacci pic.twitter.com/LYRCdo7DT9 — Spirit Of Race (@spiritofrace) June 14, 2019

Giancarlo Fisichella - Minardi 1996 / Jordan 1997 / Benetton 1998-2001 / Jordan 2002-2003 / Sauber 2004 / Renault 2005-2007 / Force India 2008-2009 / Ferrari 2009

MR Racing #70: Olivier Beretta

Olivier Beretta - Larrousse 1994

Aston Martin Racing #98: Pedro Lamy

Aston Martin Racing - Le Mans 2019 pic.twitter.com/5EP5Pr8jVj — LeMans WEC IMSA (@lemans_wec) June 14, 2019

Pedro Lamy - Lotus 1993-1994 / Minardi 1995-1996

