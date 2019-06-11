Ontwerper Virgil Abloh krijgt eigen tentoonstelling

Hoewel de Amerikaanse modeontwerper Virgil Abloh nog steeds maar 38 jaar is, timmert hij al twintig jaar aan de weg naar succes. Het Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago vond dan ook dat de tijd was aangebroken om een tentoonstelling aan zijn creaties te wijden.

Virgil Abloh is een van de populairste ontwerpers van het moment. Zo is hij het creatieve brein achter het streetwearlabel Off-White, ontwerpt hij de mannencollecties van Louis Vuitton en werkt hij samen met Nike, Ikea, Rimowa en Kanye West. Alles wat hij aanraakt, wordt momenteel goud. Maar hij werkte wel twintig jaar lang hard om dat punt te bereiken. En net daar wijdt het Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago de expo ‘Virgil Abloh: ‘Figures of Speech’ aan.

Curator Michael Darling deed er drie jaar over om de tentoonstelling, die op 10 juni de deuren opende, voor te bereiden. Daarin wordt in twee zalen vooral aandacht geschonken aan zijn carrière in de modewereld, maar ook zijn andere creatieve talenten komen aan bod. Zo is hij van opleiding eigenlijk ingenieur-architect, in zijn vrije tijd is hij dj en hij werkt ook aan sculpturen.

De expo loopt nog tot 22 september. Er bevindt zich naast het museum ook een pop-upshop waar zijn ontwerpen en andere limited edition gadgets en accessoires kunnen worden gekocht.