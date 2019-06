Waarop moet je letten tijdens de GP van Canada?

Daniel Ricciardo, #CanadianGP, Saturday: “I never thought I’d be so happy for a fourth place in qualifying; it feels like a pole position! It was so cool when they told me over the radio I was fourth. I’m really happy for the team today. This track is fun, I’ve always enjoyed it here. We seemed quick from the start of the day. Even yesterday we were fast, but we made further improvements and managed to put it all together for qualifying. We’ll see about tomorrow, the start could be interesting. For now, we’ll enjoy this moment as a fourth in qualifying is huge for us.” #RSspirit

A post shared by Renault F1 Team (@renaultf1team) on Jun 8, 2019 at 2:20pm PDT