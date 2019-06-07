19-jarige Vondrousova plaatst zich als eerste voor vrouwenfinale op Roland Garros

De 19-jarige Tsjechische Marketa Vondrousova (WTA 38) heeft zich als eerste geplaatst voor de vrouwenfinale op Roland Garros. In haar halve finale versloeg ze de 26-jarige Britse Johanna Konta (WTA 26) in twee sets. Na 1 uur en 45 minuten stond de 7-5, 7-6 (7/2) eindstand op het scorebord van Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Zaterdag speelt Vondrousova om de titel aan de Porte d’Auteuil tegen de Australische Ashleigh Barty (WTA 8), die de 17-jarige Amerikaanse Amanda Anisimova (WTA 51) versloeg.

De 19-jarige Vondrosouva was bij haar twee vorige deelnames in Parijs niet verder geraakt dan de tweede ronde. Een achtste finale op de US Open vorig jaar was haar beste grandslamresultaat tot dusver. De Tsjechische heeft wel al een WTA-titel op haar erelijst, in 2017 won ze het toernooi in het Zwitserse Lugano. Eerder dit seizoen verloor ze finales in Boedapest (tegen Alison Van Uytvanck) en Istanboel.

Is that the shot of the tournament?



Incredible passing shot from Vondrousova!#RG19 pic.twitter.com/dVm65SmGxx — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) 7 juni 2019

WHAT A WAY TO FINISH!



An outrageous drop sees 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova into the final at Roland-Garros without dropping a set! ????????????#RG19 pic.twitter.com/EksrpISd1C — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) 7 juni 2019

Johanna Konta, 28, had bij haar vier vorige deelnames aan Roland Garros niet een wedstrijd kunnen winnen. Op de Australian Open (in 2016) en Wimbledon (in 2017) haalde ze wel al eens de halve finales.