H&M maakt nieuwe designersamenwerking bekend

View this post on Instagram

Creative, cool and couture-like. Welcome to the exciting world of the Paris-based master of beauty and sophistication. @giambattistavalliparis is this year’s designer collaboration! @hm #Project🖤 On 25 May, we will release a pre-drop from @giambattistavalliparis x @hm with a limited edition of nine looks, as well as a few accessories, in selected stores and online. The main collection will launch on 7 November 2019.