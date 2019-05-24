Vliegtuig houdt speciaal eerbetoon aan Niki Lauda

Een vliegtuig van Laudamotion heeft op 21 mei op de luchthaven van Wenen een speciaal eerbetoon gehouden aan Niki Lauda. Het vliegtuig vloog met de de boodschap ‘Niki wir vermissen dich!’ op de raampjes gekleefd.
Our friends @Laudamotion1 have made this lovely tribute to their founder Niki Lauda, RIP ??— Ryanair (@Ryanair) May 22, 2019
Let’s do the last round together ?« pic.twitter.com/larc6TKpWc
Earlier today, LaudaMotion A320 OE-LMB conducted a special flypast at Vienna Airport with a special message written in the windows, ‘Niki wir vermissen dich!’ — “Niki we miss you!’ to mark the passing of Formula 1 and aviation legend Niki Lauda.https://t.co/zsgz3No4RX pic.twitter.com/BEAn3t4JXj— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) May 21, 2019
