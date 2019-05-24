Vliegtuig houdt speciaal eerbetoon aan Niki Lauda

door

Print
Vliegtuig houdt speciaal eerbetoon aan Niki Lauda

Vliegtuig van Laudamotion met een speciaal eerbetoon aan Niki Lauda Foto: Flightradar24

Een vliegtuig van Laudamotion heeft op 21 mei op de luchthaven van Wenen een speciaal eerbetoon gehouden aan Niki Lauda. Het vliegtuig vloog met de de boodschap ‘Niki wir vermissen dich!’ op de raampjes gekleefd.

Meer F1-nieuws op F1journaal.be: