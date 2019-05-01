Meghan Markle en prins Harry ontvolgen koninklijke familie op Instagram

De Instagram-account ‘Sussexroyal’, de officiële account van Meghan Markle en prins Harry, volgt niet langer de andere leden van de Britse, koninklijke familie maar daar hebben ze wel degelijk een goede reden voor.
De officiële Instagram-account van de hertog en hertogin van Sussex mag dan wel miljoenen volgers hebben, toch volgen ze zelf amper zestien accounts en daar horen de andere leden van koninklijke familie niet langer bij.
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the US and May 13-19 is Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK. To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection - to not just hear each other, but to listen. There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health - please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network. We are all in this together. We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts. Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause. Please go to our homepage and click “following” to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work. Please note: Images shared are from some of the handles we are now following
Wie hierin een teken ziet dat het rommelt aan het Britse koningshuis, hoeft niet te vrezen: Meghan en Harry (en waarschijnlijk een legertje aan social media experten) hopen op die manier de aandacht te vestigen op de overige zestien accounts, die stuk voor stuk verwijzen naar hoe je mentale problemen kan aanpakken. “We hopen dat we op deze manier de aandacht kunnen vestigen op enkele Instagram-accounts die een goede mentale gezondheid vooropstellen en promoten”, staat te lezen op de account. “Ook zullen we elke maand de accounts die we volgen, veranderen op basis van een specifiek thema: deze maand is dat de maand van de ‘Mental Health Awareness’.