Exact één jaar later doet koppel foto op iconisch strand opnieuw, het verschil is enorm: “Dit breekt ons hart”

Omdat de luchtfoto die ze namen op een iconisch strand in Indonesië hen zoveel likes opleverde op Instagram, besloten twee fervente Instagrammers exact een jaar later terug te keren naar dezelfde plaats voor dezelfde foto. Het resultaat is verbijsterend. De twee zien er nog hetzelfde uit, het strand is bijna onherkenbaar. “Dit breekt ons hart”, schrijven ze bij de foto.

De Duitse Marie Fe en Australiër Jake Snow doen niets liever dan de wereld rondreizen en kiekjes daarvan te delen met hun 477.000 volgers op Instagram. Hun romantische en avontuurlijke foto’s spreken tot de verbeelding en leveren telkens vele duizenden likes op.

Dat was niet anders toen ze twee knappe luchtfoto’s van zichzelf, liggend op Pink Beach in Komodo National Park in Indonesië, postten. De ene werd een jaar geleden genomen, de andere nu, en het verschil is verbijsterend. “Pink Beach is veranderd in Plastic Beach”, schrijven ze erbij op Instagram. Op de nieuwste foto valt op hoeveel plastic flessen, dozen en bekers op het strand liggen. Een schrijnend voorbeeld van de plasticvervuiling van waterlopen.

Foto: Instagram

Foto: Instagram

Nu handelen

“Zelfs de meest afgelegen en onaangeroerde stranden ter wereld verdrinken in plastic”, schrijven de twee. “We konden ons nooit voorstellen dat we dit verontrustend tafereel zouden aantreffen bij onze terugkeer naar ons favoriete strand in de wereld. Het breekt onze harten om te zien hoeveel afval er hier aangespoeld is.”

Het verloofde koppel waarschuwt, in navolging van experts wereldwijd, dat mensen ermee moeten stoppen om plastic zomaar weg te gooien. “Als we nu niet handelen, zal dit normaal worden. Onze stranden, onze oceanen en onze wereld zullen bedekt liggen met plastic.”

Pink Beach is genoemd naar de kleur ervan. Het is een van de zeven roze stranden op de planeet en krijgt zijn kleur van de dieren die voor een rood pigment in de koralen zorgen.

