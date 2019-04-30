Exact één jaar later doet koppel foto op iconisch strand opnieuw, het verschil is enorm: “Dit breekt ons hart”

Omdat de luchtfoto die ze namen op een iconisch strand in Indonesië hen zoveel likes opleverde op Instagram, besloten twee fervente Instagrammers exact een jaar later terug te keren naar dezelfde plaats voor dezelfde foto. Het resultaat is verbijsterend. De twee zien er nog hetzelfde uit, het strand is bijna onherkenbaar. “Dit breekt ons hart”, schrijven ze bij de foto.
De Duitse Marie Fe en Australiër Jake Snow doen niets liever dan de wereld rondreizen en kiekjes daarvan te delen met hun 477.000 volgers op Instagram. Hun romantische en avontuurlijke foto’s spreken tot de verbeelding en leveren telkens vele duizenden likes op.
Dat was niet anders toen ze twee knappe luchtfoto’s van zichzelf, liggend op Pink Beach in Komodo National Park in Indonesië, postten. De ene werd een jaar geleden genomen, de andere nu, en het verschil is verbijsterend. “Pink Beach is veranderd in Plastic Beach”, schrijven ze erbij op Instagram. Op de nieuwste foto valt op hoeveel plastic flessen, dozen en bekers op het strand liggen. Een schrijnend voorbeeld van de plasticvervuiling van waterlopen.
Nu handelen
“Zelfs de meest afgelegen en onaangeroerde stranden ter wereld verdrinken in plastic”, schrijven de twee. “We konden ons nooit voorstellen dat we dit verontrustend tafereel zouden aantreffen bij onze terugkeer naar ons favoriete strand in de wereld. Het breekt onze harten om te zien hoeveel afval er hier aangespoeld is.”
Het verloofde koppel waarschuwt, in navolging van experts wereldwijd, dat mensen ermee moeten stoppen om plastic zomaar weg te gooien. “Als we nu niet handelen, zal dit normaal worden. Onze stranden, onze oceanen en onze wereld zullen bedekt liggen met plastic.”
Pink Beach is genoemd naar de kleur ervan. Het is een van de zeven roze stranden op de planeet en krijgt zijn kleur van de dieren die voor een rood pigment in de koralen zorgen.
2018 PINK BEACH —> 2019 PLASTIC BEACH 😱 : These two photos were taken in exactly the same spot one year apart from each other 😱😭 : It’s #EARTHDAY today and this is the reality of the horrible situation we find ourselves in ! Even the most secluded and untouched beauties of the world like this Pink Beach in the Komodo Islands are being drowned in plastic! : We never imagined that upon return to our favourite beach in the world we would find such a disturbing scene! It really broke our hearts to see the amount of rubbish that had washed up on this once beautiful beach 😫😭 : If we don’t act now, this will become a normality! Our beaches our oceans and our world will be covered in plastic ❌ Photoshopping the rubbish out wont fix the problem, showing the reality of what’s going on, will! Let’s call this what it is, a #plasticparadise !! How many beautiful places do you know that have become a plastic paradise? : We want to start using the hashtag #plasticparadise to start shining a spotlight onto places we notice that have a real plastic problem! We hope that this honesty and exposure will bring about pressure that will lead to clean ups and change! : JOIN THE MOVEMENT, use #plasticparadise when you see a problem, share this post, refuse single use plastic and go one step further by letting businesses that still use them know that you don’t support it by verbalising your stance! 💪🏽 : #plastic#plasticpollution#conservation#earthday#earthday2019#earthdayeveryday#planetearth#mothernature#environment#love#plasticworld
