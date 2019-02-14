Vader van tweeling bekent dat zelfs hij ze niet uit elkaar houdt: “Moet me behelpen met ‘die ene’ en ‘die daar’”

Altijd gênant als je voor de tiende keer opnieuw moet vragen wie nu wie is bij die tweeling van je beste vrienden, maar Simon Hooper brengt troost. Hij heeft vier dochters, van wie er twee deel zijn van een tweeling. En zelfs hij kan de kleine meisjes niet uit elkaar houden wanneer zijn vrouw ze - opzettelijk, om hem te pesten, zo zegt hij - in dezelfde outfit uitdost.
Voor wie Simon Hooper niet volgt op Instagram, zal de naam geen belletje doen rinkelen. De vader van vier is echter een fenomeen op sociale media en zijn vaak hilarische Instagramposts leverden hem zelfs al een boekendeal op voor ‘Dadlife’.
Als enige man in een huishouden met vijf vrouwen voelt Simon zich soms een beetje in de minderheid, maar de liefde voor zowel vrouw als kinderen straalt van zijn foto’s af. Ook wanneer hij ten koste van hen een grapje wil maken.
Een van zijn laatste posts gaat over zijn tweeling Ottie en Delilah, voor de gelegenheid uitgedost in een heel gelijkaardige outfit. “Ik dacht dat ik het onder de knie had. Ik dacht dat de dagen waarop ik me moest behelpen met ‘deze hier’ en ‘die daar’ en ‘de tweeling’ voorbij waren en dat ik een ouder zou worden die zijn twee genetische klonen uit elkaar zou kunnen houden. Ik had het mis“, zo schrijft Simon op Instagram.
“En dat is allemaal de schuld van mijn vrouw die hen als spiegelbeelden van elkaar aankleedde vandaag. Ik moest helemaal terug van nul beginnen en heb de volgende 15 minuten een levende ‘Wie is het’ gespeeld. Ik noemde hen bij de foute naam en kreeg alleen een uitgestreken gezicht en geen antwoord terug. Ik overweeg sterk om een van hun hoofden te scheren. De krullen kunnen we gestolen worden, mijn nood om mijn eigen kinderen te kunnen identificeren is belangrijker.”
The instructions to their etsy bought emergency escape hot air balloon seemed clear enough - balloon at the top, basket at the bottom. unfortunately, with no diagrams to guide them & an understanding of basic physics that Einstein's pet gerbil would think was laughable, they'd messed up the scales, meaning that their plans to escape the confines of the house that overflows with both noise & oestrogen didn't quite get off the ground. Ottie & Delilah had been thwarted by gravity again, leaving them to feel deflated & a bit stupid for thinking it would work in the first place. I love making up captions (fyi, I'm on my own with all 4 girls this evening, can you tell?!) #einsteinsgerbilcoulddobetter #shithotairballoon #passingthetime #captionthis #nevergunnawork #twins #escapeisimpossible #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad #fod #thingsidowhenimalone
Our house is fast becoming a commune for dolls that have cast aside the constraints of clothing & embraced their natural form in all its glory. In other words, it's a plastic nudist camp. I have drawers literally full of fake people rocking all sorts vaginas and penis's, ranging from limbless pound shop dolls with smooth under carriages all the way up to these rather detailed, anatomically correct ones that love nothing more than letting it all hang free, and I for one am tired of having a penis pushed it my face at bed time (there's a sentence I never thought I say). Through hosting this 'celebration of the flesh' I've also learnt that girls think Willie's are hands down, THE most hilarious thing on the planet, which is just great for me. Do boys find vaginas funny? Not that I'm aware. So why is our manhood worth more laughs than a sellout comedy gig? I'm off to get surgery to make myself completely smooth so the laughing will stop. #plasticnudistcamp #willyintheface #dontlaughatit #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad #fod
Unless you were dead last year, you'd know that 'dad fashion' was a massive hit in 2018, yet many fell short in really pulling the look off. Clothes are all well & good, but to truly rock dad dressing, you need to invest heavily in accessories, so here's the secrets the fashion mags won't tell you. First have some kids, singles are great but multiples will really add to that worn and shattered look we're all after. Then feed them for several years until you're convinced to can go out shopping without a buggy or scooters as they can walk under their own steam. Almost instantly they'll complain so you'll be forced to carry them everywhere like a knock off chanel clutch filled with lead. You could also add staining to your clothes and stuff your pockets with spare knickers, hair clips & wet wipes. Finally, for that added wow factor, subject yourself to a decade of broken sleep - money can't buy that kind of '1000 yard stare'. #maybehesbornwithitmaybeitskids #fashionsecrets #daddressing #fashion #dadlife #fatherofdaughters #twins #fod
I always wonder how toddlers view festivals as it's such a break from normal life. They see a lot of adults stand in a field usually reserved for farm animals & watch them slowly regress to being teenagers again, shouting "I love this tune!" Or "who's this band - I've never heard of them", while embarrasing their families by dancing as if their limbs were independently controlled by an invisible puppet master. They're treated to a muffled audio experience of the world through neon ear defenders while observing other children run around, seemingly free of supervision (although infact mum & dad are taking turns to have 'eyes on' & make sure they don't stray too far), fuelled by a day long course of glucose supplied by parents wanting an arguement free afternoon. Their nappies get changed under open skies & sleep covered in coats, only to wake and find they are still in same field, but the sun's gone to bed, everyone's covered in glitter & daddy is sporting a childs tutu. It must be a very confusing sensory overload, but they seem to love it & a break from norm is something we all need now & again #festivalfashion #throughtheeyesofatoddler #breakfromthenorm #whosthatonstage #onemoretune #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad #twins