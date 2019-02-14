Vader van tweeling bekent dat zelfs hij ze niet uit elkaar houdt: “Moet me behelpen met ‘die ene’ en ‘die daar’”

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

The instructions to their etsy bought emergency escape hot air balloon seemed clear enough - balloon at the top, basket at the bottom. unfortunately, with no diagrams to guide them & an understanding of basic physics that Einstein's pet gerbil would think was laughable, they'd messed up the scales, meaning that their plans to escape the confines of the house that overflows with both noise & oestrogen didn't quite get off the ground. Ottie & Delilah had been thwarted by gravity again, leaving them to feel deflated & a bit stupid for thinking it would work in the first place. I love making up captions (fyi, I'm on my own with all 4 girls this evening, can you tell?!) #einsteinsgerbilcoulddobetter #shithotairballoon #passingthetime #captionthis #nevergunnawork #twins #escapeisimpossible #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad #fod #thingsidowhenimalone