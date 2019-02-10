Youri Tielemans start bij debuut meteen in de basis bij Leicester City in topper tegen Tottenham

Tegen Manchester United zat Youri Tielemans nog niet in de selectie maar afgelopen week kon hij zijn coach bij Leicester City blijkbaar overtuigen op training want de Rode Duivel start bij zijn debuut in de Premier League meteen in de basis op bezoek bij Tottenham.

Tielemans werd in de wintermercato door AS Monaco voor aan half seizoen uitgeleend aan The Foxes. Bij Tottenham begint Toby Alderweireld op de bank, Jan Vertonghen start in de basis.

TEAM NEWS



Here's how City will line up for #TotLei pic.twitter.com/plWvYe8Cmf — Leicester City (@LCFC) 10 februari 2019