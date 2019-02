Gekker moet het niet worden: deze handtas is een ode aan Crocs

?????? The official Pizzaslime x @Crocs collab REVEALED! So… we went waaaaay outside of the box for this one and turned a Croc into a functional and quality made cross body bag ?? Some Facts: Each bag is hand made in LA. Only 50 are being released. The strap is custom made with Pizzaslime woven into it. The detachable Jibbitz (the charms) are custom made for this bag specifically. It’s vailable in yellow and black ?? WE'RE BEYOND STOKED TO DROP THIS! Over the past few months we've put a lot of time, sweat, and tears into developing this product that has never been made before. It was a looooot harder than it looks. Don’t ?? on this one! DROPS THURS AT 11AM PST!

A post shared by PIZZASLIME (@pizzaslime) on Jan 30, 2019 at 3:08pm PST