Foto’s van wereldsterren die jongere versie van zichzelf ontmoeten gaan viraal

Terug in de tijd reizen om de jongere versie van jezelf te ontmoeten? Het kan. Of toch voor wie de kneepjes van het Photoshoppen onder de knie heeft. Ard Gelinck is zo iemand. De man uit het Nederlandse Groenlo plaatste op zijn Instagrampagina foto’s van iconische muzieksterren die poseren met … zichzelf. Intussen gaan de bewerkte beelden viraal. De creatieve muziekfan kan het amper zelf geloven: “In de anderhalve minuut dat ik koffie ging halen, kreeg ik er weer 457 volgers bij. Ongelofelijk!”