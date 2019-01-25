Amerikaanse zwemkampioen Nathan Adrian heeft teelbalkanker maar blijft ambitieus

Bij de Amerikaanse zwemmer Nathan Adrian, de olympische kampioen op de 100 meter vrije slag van de Spelen van 2012 in de Britse hoofdstad Londen, is teelbalkanker vastgesteld, zo maakte hij donderdag zelf bekend op zijn Instagramaccount. Desondanks hoopt hij nog altijd deel te kunnen nemen aan de Olympische Spelen van 2020 in Tokio.
“Het leven, net zoals het zwemmen van een 100 meter vrije slag, kan hard, snel en onverwacht toeslaan. Je weet niet altijd wie of wat je aan het achtervolgen is”, zo schreef hij. “Spijtig genoeg is er bij onderzoek teelbalkanker aan het licht gekomen. Het positieve is dat we er snel bij zijn. De behandeling is al begonnen en de vooruitzichten zijn gunstig. Volgende week ga ik al onder het mes en over enkele weken zit ik al terug in het zwembad, met de blik op Tokio.”
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Life, like swimming the 100 free, can come at you hard and fast as you can’t always see who, or what, may be chasing you down. Recently, I went to the doctor as something didn’t seem quite right. At the very least, I still needed to get my flu shot so it couldn’t hurt. After a few tests and visits with a specialist, I unfortunately learned that I have Testicular Cancer. On the bright side, we caught it early, I have already started treatment and the prognosis is good. I will be back in the water in a few short weeks with my sights fully set on Tokyo! Along the way, I hope to share my journey in an effort to help break the stigma of discussing men’s health issues. I’ve realized that too often we tend to avoid these important topics, ignore the potential warning signs, and put off getting the medical help that we may need. As I told my family, I’ll be putting my public health degree to work a little sooner than I planned! But in all seriousness, I am keeping a positive attitude as cases such as mine are curable. I am extremely grateful for my family and friends, especially my wife, for their love and support. I am scheduled for surgery early next week and will provide an update soon. #menshealth #testicularcancer #standuptocancer
Op de erelijst van de dertigjarige Adrian staan acht olympische medailles, waarvan vijf gouden (vier in de aflossing), en zeven wereldtitels.