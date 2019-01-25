Amerikaanse zwemkampioen Nathan Adrian heeft teelbalkanker maar blijft ambitieus

Bij de Amerikaanse zwemmer Nathan Adrian, de olympische kampioen op de 100 meter vrije slag van de Spelen van 2012 in de Britse hoofdstad Londen, is teelbalkanker vastgesteld, zo maakte hij donderdag zelf bekend op zijn Instagramaccount. Desondanks hoopt hij nog altijd deel te kunnen nemen aan de Olympische Spelen van 2020 in Tokio.

“Het leven, net zoals het zwemmen van een 100 meter vrije slag, kan hard, snel en onverwacht toeslaan. Je weet niet altijd wie of wat je aan het achtervolgen is”, zo schreef hij. “Spijtig genoeg is er bij onderzoek teelbalkanker aan het licht gekomen. Het positieve is dat we er snel bij zijn. De behandeling is al begonnen en de vooruitzichten zijn gunstig. Volgende week ga ik al onder het mes en over enkele weken zit ik al terug in het zwembad, met de blik op Tokio.”

Op de erelijst van de dertigjarige Adrian staan acht olympische medailles, waarvan vijf gouden (vier in de aflossing), en zeven wereldtitels.