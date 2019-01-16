Christian Benteke schittert in nieuwe hype op sociale media, bekijk hier de beste #10YearsChallenge van sporters

Heeft u al gehoord van de #10YearsChallenge? Het concept op sociale media is simpel: post een foto van jezelf van 2009 en daarnaast eentje van 2019. En dat leverde enkele pareltjes op.

Zonder twijfel de allerbeste #10YearsChallenge was die van Christian Benteke, die uitpakte met een bijzonder geestige foto van 'zichzelf' in 2009.

Benteke was vandaag dus ongenaakbaar, maar er anderen die ook een verdienstelijke poging ondernamen:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All that’s changed is the hair ???? #10YearChallenge #nofro #AW28

Een bericht gedeeld door Axel Witsel (@axelwitsel28) op

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#10yearchallenge ????

Een bericht gedeeld door Geraint Thomas (@geraintthomas86) op

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#10yearchallenge ??

Een bericht gedeeld door Edmilson Junior (@edmilsonjunior22) op

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Damn! ?? #10yearchallenge

Een bericht gedeeld door Leon Bailey ??? (@leonbailey_9) op