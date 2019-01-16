Christian Benteke schittert in nieuwe hype op sociale media, bekijk hier de beste #10YearsChallenge van sporters

Heeft u al gehoord van de #10YearsChallenge? Het concept op sociale media is simpel: post een foto van jezelf van 2009 en daarnaast eentje van 2019. En dat leverde enkele pareltjes op.

Zonder twijfel de allerbeste #10YearsChallenge was die van Christian Benteke, die uitpakte met een bijzonder geestige foto van 'zichzelf' in 2009.

Benteke was vandaag dus ongenaakbaar, maar er anderen die ook een verdienstelijke poging ondernamen:

Thought I’d jump on the bandwagon #10yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/dK1tew9yyB — Brad Wiggins (@SirWiggo) 15 januari 2019

? Ten years ago @IAmJermainDefoe signed & started scoring goals for @SpursOfficial. This year he's a Ger & gets the chance to open his #RangersFC account in a matter of days #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/wMDOUdYXaQ — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) 15 januari 2019

#10YearChallenge A different look but the same ?? of ?? pic.twitter.com/KB9UC9b5l6 — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) 15 januari 2019

#10yearchallenge

If you could go back and tell yourself one thing ten years ago what would it be? pic.twitter.com/aXf42rQuxX — Matthew Noszka (@matthew_noszka) 15 januari 2019