Christian Benteke schittert in nieuwe hype op sociale media, bekijk hier de beste #10YearsChallenge van sporters

Zonder twijfel de allerbeste #10YearsChallenge was die van Christian Benteke, die uitpakte met een bijzonder geestige foto van 'zichzelf' in 2009.
#10yearchallenge Beastmode got me young.— Christian Benteke (@chrisbenteke) 15 januari 2019
Let’s see yours @hazardeden10 and @Fellaini pic.twitter.com/tmYYmkoDdm
Benteke was vandaag dus ongenaakbaar, maar er anderen die ook een verdienstelijke poging ondernamen:
Thought I’d jump on the bandwagon #10yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/dK1tew9yyB— Brad Wiggins (@SirWiggo) 15 januari 2019
? Ten years ago @IAmJermainDefoe signed & started scoring goals for @SpursOfficial. This year he's a Ger & gets the chance to open his #RangersFC account in a matter of days #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/wMDOUdYXaQ— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) 15 januari 2019
Mustache ?? Beard #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/QM9inO4a3T— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) 15 januari 2019
Hawaii ?? Nashville #10YearChallenge ???? pic.twitter.com/kxtNtx6gHs— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) 15 januari 2019
??? #10YearChallenge— Brighton & Hove Albion ?? (@OfficialBHAFC) 15 januari 2019
?? We've come a long way, and that includes @GM_83!#BHAFC ???? pic.twitter.com/eAIEaWP37O
There is literally a @Totti goal for every occasion... ??— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 15 januari 2019
????????????
#ASRoma #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/f55nonnXl5
#10YearChallenge A different look but the same ?? of ?? pic.twitter.com/KB9UC9b5l6— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) 15 januari 2019
#10yearchallenge— Matthew Noszka (@matthew_noszka) 15 januari 2019
If you could go back and tell yourself one thing ten years ago what would it be? pic.twitter.com/aXf42rQuxX
?? @wilfriedzaha playing for the #CPFCU18 ?? side in the FA Youth Cup #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/djTXPm5OzP— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) 15 januari 2019
Those facial expressions ??— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 15 januari 2019
To see more of our players' #10YearChallenge head to the #MUFC Official App...
Let's take a #Pogback in time... ?? #10YearChallenge @PaulPogba #MUFC pic.twitter.com/id8muMtYbY— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 15 januari 2019