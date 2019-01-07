In Januhairy scheren vrouwen hun oksels of benen niet

Laura roept vrouwen op om zich een hele maand niet scheren. Dat doet ze om aan te kaarten dat we met behaarde mannenbenen geen probleem hebben, maar wel met die van vrouwen. “De reclames leren ons dat we ons alleen zelfverzekerd voelen als onze benen glad zijn, onze wenkbrauwen geëpileerd en onze oksels gewaxt. Ik wil vrouwen zich comfortabeler laten voelen in hun unieke lichaam.”
De 21-jarige studente wil met haar initiatief niet alleen het taboe doorbreken, maar ook geld ophalen voor het goede doel. Iedere vrouw die zich niet scheert en zich daarvoor laat 'sponsoren', helpt Body Gossip, een organisatie die jongeren over hun lichaamsbeeld leert.
Hi I’m Laura, the gal behind Januhairy! I thought I would write a little about my experiences and how Januhairy came about... I grew out my body hair for a performance as part of my drama degree in May 2018. There had been some parts that were challenging for me, and others that really opened my eyes to the taboo of body hair on a woman. After a few weeks of getting used to it, I started to like my natural hair. I also started to like the lack of uncomfortable episodes of shaving. Though I felt liberated and more confident in myself, some people around me didn’t understand why I didn’t shave/didn’t agree with it. I realised that there is still so much more for us to do to be able to accept one another fully and truly. Then I thought of Januhairy and thought I would try it out. It’s a start at least . . . I have had a lot of support from my friends and family! Even though I had to explain why I was doing it to a lot of them which was surprising, and again, the reason why this is important to do! When I first started growing my body hair my mum asked me “Is it you just being lazy or are you trying to prove a point?” . . . why should we be called lazy if we don’t want to shave? And why do we have to be proving a point? After talking to her about it and helping her understand, she saw how weird it was that she asked those questions. If we do something/see the same things, over and over again it becomes normal. She is now going to join in with Januhairy and grow out her own body hair which is a big challenge for her as well as many women who are getting involved. Of course a good challenge! This isn’t an angry campaign for people who don’t see how normal body hair is, but more an empowering project for everyone to understand more about their views on themselves and others. This picture was taken a few months ago. Now I am joining in with Januhairy, starting the growing process again along with the other wonderful women who have signed up! Progress pictures/descriptions from our gals will be posted throughout the month. Lets get hairy ?? #januhairy #bodygossip #bodyhairmovement #happyandhairy #loveyourbody #thenaturalrevolution #natural #hairywomen #womanpowe