In Januhairy scheren vrouwen hun oksels of benen niet

Waar de mannen 'Movember' hebben - waarbij het groeien van een snor in november gecombineerd wordt met aandacht voor prostaatkanker - wil de Britse Laura Jackson (21) nu 'Januhairy' lanceren voor vrouwen.

Laura roept vrouwen op om zich een hele maand niet scheren. Dat doet ze om aan te kaarten dat we met behaarde mannenbenen geen probleem hebben, maar wel met die van vrouwen. “De reclames leren ons dat we ons alleen zelfverzekerd voelen als onze benen glad zijn, onze wenkbrauwen geëpileerd en onze oksels gewaxt. Ik wil vrouwen zich comfortabeler laten voelen in hun unieke lichaam.”

De 21-jarige studente wil met haar ­initiatief niet alleen het taboe doorbreken, maar ook geld ophalen voor het goede doel. ­Iedere vrouw die zich niet scheert en zich daarvoor laat 'sponsoren', helpt Body Gossip, een organisatie die jongeren over hun lichaamsbeeld leert.