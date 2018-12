Naomi Campbell voor het eerst in haar carrière gezicht van beautymerk

“Naomi is a living icon and brings such strong personality to the camera,” says François Nars on the new face of NARS Spring 2019 campaigns, @naomi. “She and I are like family. I have known her since the very beginning of her career. From the start, I have admired her, her beauty, and her style.”

A post shared by NARS Cosmetics (@narsissist) on Dec 19, 2018 at 12:00pm PST