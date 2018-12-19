Moederschap zoals het is: actrice Rachel McAdams poseert met haar borstpompjes

Rachel McAdams droeg voor de gelegenheid een designeroutfit van Versace en juwelen van Bulgari, maar tijdens de shoot moest ze moedermelk afkolven voor haar zoontje. Fotografe Claire Rothstein van het blad legde het moment vast en deelt nu het sterke beeld.
“Er zijn miljoenen redenen waarom ik deze foto wilde posten. Uiteraard omdat Rachel McAdams er prachtig uitziet en geweldig was om mee samen te werken. Maar weet ook dat deze shoot plaatsvond, een half jaar na haar bevalling. Tussen het werken was ze moedermelk aan het afkolven en borstvoeding aan het geven”, staat er te lezen. (Lees verder onder de foto)
@ClaireRothstein magazine founder here ???? just sharing this image from my account which I think encapsulates @girls.girls.girls.magazine and what we stand for...?? “A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture. Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding. We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who’s idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more. Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world, like breathing and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of. I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great. Besides she’s wearing Versace and Bulgari diamonds and is just fucking major. Big shout out to all the girls ???? #rachelmcadams for @girls.girls.girls.magazine cover shoot ?? @clairerothstein #pleaseshare Side note: I did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that’s ok too” . #girlsgirlsgirlsmag #girlsgirlsgirls #bringingbackthewoman #nogrungejustglamour #independentmagazine #printisnotdead #normalisebreastfeeding #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeeding #life #women #versace #bulgari
“Borstvoeding is de normaalste zaak van de wereld, zoals ademhalen. Ik kan me niet voorstellen waarom dit soms wordt afgekeurd of waarom men er bang voor is. Ik wil deze foto naar voren brengen. Als het beeld de perceptie van slechts één persoon kan veranderen, zou het al helemaal fantastisch zijn.” De foto van de ster is op tien uur tijd al vijfduizend keer geliket.