Deze 'engeltjes' mogen straks de gegeerde catwalk van Victoria's Secret op

Zelfs modellen die al heel wat faam verzameld hebben, willen dolgraag een Victoria's Secret Angel zijn. Dat blijkt uit alle reacties van de geselecteerde dames op Instagram, nadat Victoria's Secret hun lijstje met gekozen modellen bekend maakte. Het lingeriemerk koos net zoals vorig jaar opnieuw voor diversiteit, met behoorlijk wat modellen met een ander huidtype of van een andere afkomst.
1. Winnie Harlow
I had a break down before i walked into the most nerve wrecking casting of my life. I asked my driver to go around the block twice before i could walk into the @VictoriasSecret offices so i could re coup, and remember (while my trainer @bodybymato reminded me on the phone through sobs - thank you lol) how hard I’ve been working! I went in and made new friends and saw old friends and it already felt like home! We patiently waited while @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine carefully took time to get to know each girl. When it was finally my time, within my nervous storm of anticipation i changed into a black Victoria Secret set and stepped out!!!! I spoke to them about Jamaica, @nick_knight , my abs, and how i was beyond honoured to be given the opportunity to try out.. then I walked for my life!!!! I can’t believe this!! Thank you for giving me all the energy and kindness in that room! Thank you for allowing me to walk for VICTORIA’S SECRET! Thank you to my agencies @firstaccessent @womenmanagementnyc @women_paris @thesquadmanagement my pr @remibrb my agent @mannyuk and mama bears #sarahstennett & @thelilmisse for having my back supporting and believing in me! I love you guys you’re FAMILY!! Thank you mommy for praying with me everyday for the past 3 days. And thank you so much to my fans who have been pushing me forward to this point in my career. I’m so blessed thank you Lord!! IM WALKING THE VICTORIA’S SECRET SHOW! Thank you Vogue for the exclusive interview ??????????
2. Grace Bol
3. Gizele Oliviera
Thank you everyone that believed in me since the beginning, thank you for always rooting for me and making me feel the luckiest girl in the world! I’m so so so happy to announce that I’m gonna be walking at the @victoriassecret fashion show 2018 ♥?♥?♥? thank you @ed_razek @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer for trusting me one more year ?? thank you thank you thank you thank you
4. Herieth Paul
I watched my first vs show when I was 13 years old. I am so beyond excited to be walking my third @victoriassecret fashion show I am so grateful for this opportunity Thank you @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine @ed_razek1 and my amazing team @womenmanagementny @angiesmodels Ya’ll dreams do come true ?? #3
5. Leomie Anderson
The face you make when you find out you’ve bagged @victoriassecret show for the fourth time in a row! Big thank you to @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine @fusionmodelsnyc for believing in me and everyone else for the constant support and encouragement, this achievement means EVERYTHING to me ?????? #VictoriasSecretFashionShow
6. Estelle Chen
?? #2 ALL SMILES! So happy to announce that I will be walking the @victoriassecret #VSFashionShow for the second year ?? Thank you @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer for believing in me and for making my dreams come true once again ? Thank you to my agents, family and friends for the continuous support, wouldn't be here without you! ??Feeling honored, blessed, thankful, grateful for everything that's happening to me ?? And big congrats to ALL the girls who worked so hard for this ??
7. Cindy Bruna
2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and now 2018 !!! I still can’t believe it ! I feel so blessed and forever grateful to this amazing family ???? Merci Merci Merci @ed_razek @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer for believing in me for 6 years now, you guys changed my life ! ?? @victoriassecret
8. Kelly Gale
YAY! I AM SO HAPPY, KELLY WILL WALK THIS YEARS VICTORIAS SECRET FASHION SHOW! ???? She works so hard and deserve everything! I always believed that she will get this years show but now it is official, so it makes me even more happy. Can't wait to see her rocking that runway. I AM SO PROUD AND HAPPY FOR YOU @kellybellyboom ???????????? #kellygale #vsfs
Belgische modellen zijn dit jaar niet weerhouden. De Nederlandse Jasmijn Wijnaldum zal in november wel de Nederlandse eer mogen verdedigen. Een definitieve datum is momenteel nog niet vrijgegeven.