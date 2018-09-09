Mode

Deze 'engeltjes' mogen straks de gegeerde catwalk van Victoria's Secret op

Meelopen in de jaarlijkse modeshow van Victoria's Secret is voor veel modellen dé ultieme droom. Nu de casting achter de rug is, heeft het lingeriemerk dan ook onthuld wie in november als 'engeltje' over de gegeerde catwalk mag schrijden. Na het vertrek van veteranen Adriana Lima en Alessandra Ambrosia haalden veel nieuwkomers de selectie. Ook Winnie Harlow, het model dat lijdt aan vitiligo, mag zich voortaan een Victoria's Secret Angel noemen.

Zelfs modellen die al heel wat faam verzameld hebben, willen dolgraag een Victoria's Secret Angel zijn. Dat blijkt uit alle reacties van de geselecteerde dames op Instagram, nadat Victoria's Secret hun lijstje met gekozen modellen bekend maakte. Het lingeriemerk koos net zoals vorig jaar opnieuw voor diversiteit, met behoorlijk wat modellen met een ander huidtype of van een andere afkomst.

I had a break down before i walked into the most nerve wrecking casting of my life. I asked my driver to go around the block twice before i could walk into the @VictoriasSecret offices so i could re coup, and remember (while my trainer @bodybymato reminded me on the phone through sobs - thank you lol) how hard I’ve been working! I went in and made new friends and saw old friends and it already felt like home! We patiently waited while @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine carefully took time to get to know each girl. When it was finally my time, within my nervous storm of anticipation i changed into a black Victoria Secret set and stepped out!!!! I spoke to them about Jamaica, @nick_knight , my abs, and how i was beyond honoured to be given the opportunity to try out.. then I walked for my life!!!! I can’t believe this!! Thank you for giving me all the energy and kindness in that room! Thank you for allowing me to walk for VICTORIA’S SECRET! Thank you to my agencies @firstaccessent @womenmanagementnyc @women_paris @thesquadmanagement my pr @remibrb my agent @mannyuk and mama bears #sarahstennett & @thelilmisse for having my back supporting and believing in me! I love you guys you’re FAMILY!! Thank you mommy for praying with me everyday for the past 3 days. And thank you so much to my fans who have been pushing me forward to this point in my career. I’m so blessed thank you Lord!! IM WALKING THE VICTORIA’S SECRET SHOW! Thank you Vogue for the exclusive interview ??????????

Een bericht gedeeld door ?Winnie Harlow? (@winnieharlow) op

Belgische modellen zijn dit jaar niet weerhouden. De Nederlandse Jasmijn Wijnaldum zal in november wel de Nederlandse eer mogen verdedigen. Een definitieve datum is momenteel nog niet vrijgegeven.

