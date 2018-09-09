Deze 'engeltjes' mogen straks de gegeerde catwalk van Victoria's Secret op

Meelopen in de jaarlijkse modeshow van Victoria's Secret is voor veel modellen dé ultieme droom. Nu de casting achter de rug is, heeft het lingeriemerk dan ook onthuld wie in november als 'engeltje' over de gegeerde catwalk mag schrijden. Na het vertrek van veteranen Adriana Lima en Alessandra Ambrosia haalden veel nieuwkomers de selectie. Ook Winnie Harlow, het model dat lijdt aan vitiligo, mag zich voortaan een Victoria's Secret Angel noemen.

Zelfs modellen die al heel wat faam verzameld hebben, willen dolgraag een Victoria's Secret Angel zijn. Dat blijkt uit alle reacties van de geselecteerde dames op Instagram, nadat Victoria's Secret hun lijstje met gekozen modellen bekend maakte. Het lingeriemerk koos net zoals vorig jaar opnieuw voor diversiteit, met behoorlijk wat modellen met een ander huidtype of van een andere afkomst.

1. Winnie Harlow

2. Grace Bol

3. Gizele Oliviera

4. Herieth Paul

5. Leomie Anderson

6. Estelle Chen

7. Cindy Bruna

8. Kelly Gale

Belgische modellen zijn dit jaar niet weerhouden. De Nederlandse Jasmijn Wijnaldum zal in november wel de Nederlandse eer mogen verdedigen. Een definitieve datum is momenteel nog niet vrijgegeven.