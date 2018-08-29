Tennisster krijgt bijna strafpunt op US Open omdat ze even in bloot bovenlijf staat, maar mannen mogen het wel

De Franse tennisspeelster Alizé Cornet heeft zich laten opmerken tijdens de US Open. Vlak voor haar partij tegen de Zweedse Johanna Larsson merkte ze dat ze haar t-shirt verkeerd aanhad. Cornet trok haar bovenstuk dus snel uit en stond plots even in bh op de court. De wissel was snel doorgevoerd maar de umpire kon er niet om lachen. Hij gaf de Française een “code violation”, een waarschuwing. Tot ongenoegen en onbegrip van Cornet, want bij een tweede “code violation” zou ze een strafpunt krijgen. Tot overmaat van ramp ging Cornet in drie sets onderuit: 6-4, 3-6 en 2-6.

US Tennis Open Alizé Cornet take top off because it was back to front and she’s been penalised for breaking the rules. And yet Novak Djokovic can change his top and nothing is said. Sexism in Tennis it’s the 21st Century FFS. pic.twitter.com/iwVXHh779u