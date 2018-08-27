Verrassing: US Open verliest nummer één Simona Halep in eerste ronde, Roemeense komt in pijnlijk rijtje terecht

Simona Halep (WTA 1) is maandag verrassend uitgeschakeld in de openingsronde van de US Open. Het Roemeense nummer één van de wereld moest met 6-2 en 6-4 haar meerdere erkennen in de Estse Kaia Kanepi (WTA 44). Ook vorig jaar sneuvelde Halep in de eerste ronde in New York.

De 26-jarige Halep, die dit jaar op Roland Garros haar eerste grandslamtitel veroverde, realiseerde in 2015 haar beste resultaat op het laatste grandslamtoernooi van het seizoen. Toen strandde ze in de halve finales.

WOAH! Did not see that coming!



It's the first time the top seed in the women's draw has lost in the opening round at the @usopen pic.twitter.com/3s9Ussr3IU — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) August 27, 2018

Simona Halep is the first No. 1 seed to lose in the 1st Round of a US Open in the Open Era...



It's the 5th time Halep has lost her opening match at a major as a top-5 seed, three more such losses than any other woman in the Open Era. pic.twitter.com/nTvstep67v — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) 27 augustus 2018

De 33-jarige Kanepi won voor het eerst van Halep. Vier jaar geleden trok de Roemeense in drie sets aan het langste eind op het hardcourt in Doha. Kanepi treft in de tweede ronde de Zwitserse Jil Teichmann (WTA 168), die met 6-3 en 6-0 won van de Sloveense Dalila Jakupovic (WTA 91). Het beste resultaat van de Estse op Flushing Meadows is de kwartfinales, die ze in 2010 en 2017 bereikte.