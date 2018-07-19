Italiaanse krant noemt beroemde blogster Chiara Ferragni te dik. “Absoluut onaanvaardbaar!”

De wereldberoemde Italiaanse blogster Chiara Ferragni (31) genoot vorige week op Ibiza met vriendinnen van haar vrijgezellen en plaatste foto’s in badpak op Instagram. Die zag de krant Corriere della Sera ook, waarna een artikel verscheen over de blondine die “rond en gelukkig” is. Daarmee ontketende het dagblad veel heisa.

“Round and happy”, zo kopte de krant een artikel over Chiara Ferragni die in september in het huwelijksbootje treedt met rapper rapper Fedez. Aanleiding hiervoor was een foto van de blondine en haar vriendinnen in badpak. De krant schreef ook nog dat de blogster, die sinds maart een zoontje heeft, “blij haar babykilo’s toonde”.

Chiara zelf kreeg het artikel te zien en haalde fors uit naar de krant. “Walgelijk”, liet ze weten via sociale media. Nu laat ook een van haar vriendinnen op de foto van zich horen via Instagram. Bij een nieuwe foto in een gestreept badpak, gemaakt tijdens de vrijgezellen, schreef de Amerikaanse Rachel Zeilic een niet mis te verstane boodschap aan het adres van de krant.

“Het was heel moeilijk om deze foto te delen”, stak ze van wal. “Ik heb mijn buik niet ingetrokken en je kunt hem zien. Hij zit vol lekkere pasta’s die ik de afgelopen week in Europa heb gegeten. De grootste krant van Italië heeft een artikel gepubliceerd over Chiara’s vrijgezellen en noemde haar vriendinnen dik. Eigenlijk leek het hele opzet van dit artikel commentaar geven op ons lichaam. Normaal reageer ik niet op haters en bodyshamers, maar het feit dat dit geschreven is door een professionele journalist bij een gerenommeerde krant is absoluut onaanvaardbaar”, voegde ze eraan toe.

Ze gaat verder en zegt dat ze boos is omdat deze boodschap alle vrouwen bereikt, die misschien niet zo zelfzeker in hun vel zitten. “Dat zou illegaal moeten zijn”, staat er. Ze roept mensen om aan de krant te laten weten dat ze niet achter bodyshaming staan en geen gelijkaardige artikels meer zullen accepteren. “Een vrouw is veel meer dan haar gewicht. Lichamen komen in alle vormen en maten. Ik ben blij dat het mijne gezond is. Dames: onthoud dat zelfvertrouwen sexy is. Jullie zijn allemaal mooi en geliefd”. Tot slot voegde ze daar nog de hashtag #BodyShamingIsForLosers, die Chiara zelf in het leven riep na de publicatie, aan toe. Intussen heeft de krant de titel op de website aangepast.