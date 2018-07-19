Italiaanse krant noemt beroemde blogster Chiara Ferragni te dik. “Absoluut onaanvaardbaar!”

“Round and happy”, zo kopte de krant een artikel over Chiara Ferragni die in september in het huwelijksbootje treedt met rapper rapper Fedez. Aanleiding hiervoor was een foto van de blondine en haar vriendinnen in badpak. De krant schreef ook nog dat de blogster, die sinds maart een zoontje heeft, “blij haar babykilo’s toonde”.
Chiara zelf kreeg het artikel te zien en haalde fors uit naar de krant. “Walgelijk”, liet ze weten via sociale media. Nu laat ook een van haar vriendinnen op de foto van zich horen via Instagram. Bij een nieuwe foto in een gestreept badpak, gemaakt tijdens de vrijgezellen, schreef de Amerikaanse Rachel Zeilic een niet mis te verstane boodschap aan het adres van de krant.
“Het was heel moeilijk om deze foto te delen”, stak ze van wal. “Ik heb mijn buik niet ingetrokken en je kunt hem zien. Hij zit vol lekkere pasta’s die ik de afgelopen week in Europa heb gegeten. De grootste krant van Italië heeft een artikel gepubliceerd over Chiara’s vrijgezellen en noemde haar vriendinnen dik. Eigenlijk leek het hele opzet van dit artikel commentaar geven op ons lichaam. Normaal reageer ik niet op haters en bodyshamers, maar het feit dat dit geschreven is door een professionele journalist bij een gerenommeerde krant is absoluut onaanvaardbaar”, voegde ze eraan toe.
It was really hard for me to post this picture. I didn’t suck my tummy in when it was taken and so you can see my belly (full of lots of yummy pastas I’ve been eating the last few weeks in Europe). But today Italy’s biggest newspaper published an article about Chiara’s bachelorette calling her friends FAT. In fact, the whole purpose of the article seemed to be to comment on our bodies, who has gained or lost weight, the shape of our bums etc... Normally my response to haters and body shamers is to ignore them, or to kill them with kindness, as I usually figure they’re suffering through something themselves and that’s why they are mean. But the fact that this is a professional journalist writing for an established newspaper is absolutely unacceptable. I’m so upset, not for us, we’re all happy and confident, but for the message it sends to all the women out there. It should be illegal! Italian followers please write to the Corriere and tell them you don’t support body shaming and will not accept this kind of articles in the future. A woman’s worth is more than just her weight! Not that it matters, because you should never say anything about anyone’s body, but what’s even more wild is that all the girls on this trip are so thin! I don’t know what kind or impossible standards were setting here. As the only one of the group who could even be described as remotely “curvy” I feel extra responsibility to remind everyone that thinness does not equal happiness. Bodies come in all shapes and sizes. I’m thankful that mine is healthy and takes me on so many wonderful adventures! Ladies, please remember that CONFIDENCE is the sexiest thing. You are all lovely and loved! #bodyshamingisforlosers
Ze gaat verder en zegt dat ze boos is omdat deze boodschap alle vrouwen bereikt, die misschien niet zo zelfzeker in hun vel zitten. “Dat zou illegaal moeten zijn”, staat er. Ze roept mensen om aan de krant te laten weten dat ze niet achter bodyshaming staan en geen gelijkaardige artikels meer zullen accepteren. “Een vrouw is veel meer dan haar gewicht. Lichamen komen in alle vormen en maten. Ik ben blij dat het mijne gezond is. Dames: onthoud dat zelfvertrouwen sexy is. Jullie zijn allemaal mooi en geliefd”. Tot slot voegde ze daar nog de hashtag #BodyShamingIsForLosers, die Chiara zelf in het leven riep na de publicatie, aan toe. Intussen heeft de krant de titel op de website aangepast.