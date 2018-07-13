Grote ontploffing bij luchthaven Caïro

In de omgeving van de internationale luchthaven van Caïro (Egypte) heeft zich donderdagavond een grote ontploffing voorgedaan. Op foto’s en filmpjes die op sociale media worden gedeeld, is te zien hoe een rookwolk hoog de lucht in reikt.

Volgens lokale media gaat het om een ontploffing in een brandstofdepot en is de luchthaven zelf gevrijwaard gebleven. Uit voorzorg zouden alle vluchten voorlopig zijn opgeschort.