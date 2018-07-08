Volslank, mindervalide of vijftigplus: in deze campagne kent schoonheid geen grenzen

In de nieuwe campagne #beautyhasnobounds van lingeriezaak Fig Leaves zijn modellen van verschillende leeftijdsgroepen, rassen en taillematen vertegenwoordigd. Maar liefst twaalf modellen poseerden in lingerie, twaalf vrouwen die stuk voor stuk illustreren dat schoonheid geen grenzen kent en dat er niet langer sprake is van één geldend schoonheidsideaal.
S U N D A Y F U N D A Y Sizzling @sonnyturner___ ??????? We do not admire the beauty of a rainbow just for one shade, every colour, tone gives the rainbow life and beauty - like the light of the sun and the rain from the clouds.... It is the light in our hearts which gives shine to our beauty.... The ability to bounce back with courage, resilience and fearlessness when getting knocked down is beauty.... Beauty is so much more than your physicality... Like the rainbow, beauty is not one dimensional..and exists in our lightest and darkest moments ???? MiLKxFigleaves #BeautyHasNoBounds @milkmodelmanagement @figleavesofficial • • • • • #lingerie #womenempowerwomen #red #rainbow #representationmatters #beauty #beautyideal #whatisbeauty #loveisthemessage #selflove #selfbelief
I believe that diversity needs to be constantly discussed, for us to get used to it as a 'new normal'. It's not about ticking boxes and having a model of colour or size as a token, it's about finding beauty and power in any human being. Fig leaves campaign is out, and couldn't have a better day to launch it than the pride week! thank you @milkmodelmanagement and @annashillinglaw1 for making me part of such inspiring project ???????????????????????? Mua @daniguinsbergmua , hair @liamcurranbeauty