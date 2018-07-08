Beauty

Volslank, mindervalide of vijftigplus: in deze campagne kent schoonheid geen grenzen

Foto: Jakub Koziel

De Britse lingeriezaak Fig Leaves en het modellenagentschap MiLK hebben de handen in elkaar geslagen om een lingeriecampagne te lanceren waarbij diversiteit het sleutelwoord vormt. Ze selecteerden in totaal twaalf modellen, waaronder een vijftigplusser, een volslank model en een model met een geamputeerde arm.

In de nieuwe campagne #beautyhasnobounds van lingeriezaak Fig Leaves zijn modellen van verschillende leeftijdsgroepen, rassen en taillematen vertegenwoordigd. Maar liefst twaalf modellen poseerden in lingerie, twaalf vrouwen die stuk voor stuk illustreren dat schoonheid geen grenzen kent en dat er niet langer sprake is van één geldend schoonheidsideaal.

 

