Vergeet de ananassen, hier zijn de cactussen

Tot voor kort waren het allemaal ananassen die de klok sloegen, maar interieurjunkies hebben alweer de jacht geopend op een ander hebbeding. Cactussen zijn nu the next best thing en dan gaat het niet enkel om de stekelige plantjes, die hun plekje aan het vensterraam veroveren, maar om allerhande interieurspullen in de vorm van een cactus.

Behangpapier met cactusprint, fotokaders met cactustekeningen of spiegels in de vorm van cactussen ... de cactusgekte is compleet losgebarsten in het interieurlandschap én op sociale media. Waar anassen vorig jaar het interieurbeeld domineerden, is het nu de beurt aan de stekelige plantjes.