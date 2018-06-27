Model toont puistjes op Instagram en moedigt anderen aan hetzelfde te doen

Er komt stilaan meer diversiteit in de modewereld, maar modellen met acne, nee die kom je haast nooit tegen. Louisa Northcote had dan ook geen voorbeelden om naar op te kijken toen ze opgroeide en later zelf mode ging studeren en meedeed aan 'Britain's Next Top Model'. Ze heeft er nu haar missie van gemaakt om meer bewustzijn te creëren rond puistjes en lanceerde daarom #freethepimple. "Zo heb ik een community opgebouwd waar naar elkaar geluisterd kan worden."
Het is nog maar een jaar geleden dat ze zelf haar huid leerde te omarmen, zegt ze in een interview met i-D. "Ik heb werkelijk alles geprobeerd, elk middeltje dat bestaat. Toen ik in de eerste aflevering van Britain's Next Top Model een shoot had zonder make-up moest ik al mijn onzekerheden overwinnen. In de aanloop naar die aflevering deelde ik dan ook een foto van mijn natuurlijke gezicht op Instagram en schreef een lang stuk over de lijdensweg die ik had afgelegd. Nu krijg ik dagelijks berichtjes van jongens en meisjes die me bedanken voor wat ik heb gedaan."
Nieuwe generatie
"Toen ik opgroeide was er niemand bekend met een slechte huid om naar op te kijken en dus voelde ik me altijd eenzaam", gaat ze verder. "Als het al eens over acne ging dan enkel over hoe je het kon genezen. Zelfs de reclames voor crèmes toonden enkel modellen met perfecte lichamen en huid. Gelukkig maak ik deel uit van een generatie die zich uitspreekt tegen het status quo en de heersende voorstellingen van mensen op de schop wil nemen."
If you watched the first episode of @bntmuk you will understand why I'm posting this selfie. First of all please appreciate it took a lot of courage to post this picture. I already know some people will be mean and nasty about it and probably laugh and say horrible things. I have heard it all before: pizza face, crater face, I'm ugly because of my skin, wash ur face, ur dirty, ur disgusting, ur greasy etc the list goes on and on. Growing up in Dubai I was modelling at 13 and had a thriving career then I moved to England at 16 for my studies and my skin went down hill. I have had the creams and the pills and when it came to modelling I had agencies interested in me but they said go away and clear ur skin then come back. I wish it was just that easy "clear ur skin" but it's really not! It's a daily struggle which has taken a huge toll on my mental health and confidence especially with guys thank god my boyfriend sees past it he is amazing! Prior to the show my skin was actually getting clear yet however it took a severe turn for the worse and here I am still with bad skin, I was put on more creams and more meds but no I still have 'bad skin'. Sounds pathetic but my wish in life is to walk out makeup free with clear skin but walking out makeup free with skin like this people would stare and that would affect my self esteem more. It's extremely painful as well. I have done so much research into it I'm very health conscious - I'm a vegan, I don't drink coffee and I exercise a lot! I'm now having to go on more meds and more things to try clear it. I think acne is a subject that isn't spoken about enough in life and in the modelling industry because we live in a superficial world - editing Instagram pics etc. I know there are so many people out their struggling with it like me so I am here to show u u r not alone and to be a voice. I also want to thank @bntmuk @maxrogersuk @nickyjohnston @abbeyclancyofficial and everyone else from the show that gave the girl with 'the bad skin' a chance. Will the modelling industry ever look past the red marks? I also call u acne suffers to gain courage like me and post an acne selfie with #bntmlouisa on twitter or Instagram! ??