Model toont puistjes op Instagram en moedigt anderen aan hetzelfde te doen

In de modewereld is er geen plaats voor puistjes en daar wil de Britse modestudente en finaliste van 'Britain's Next Top Model' Louisa Northcote iets aan veranderen. In navolging van #freethenipple lanceerde ze #freethepimple. Weg met perfecte plaatsjes dus op Instagram en durf te tonen hoe je er echt uitziet, mét of zonder acne.

Er komt stilaan meer diversiteit in de modewereld, maar modellen met acne, nee die kom je haast nooit tegen. Louisa Northcote had dan ook geen voorbeelden om naar op te kijken toen ze opgroeide en later zelf mode ging studeren en meedeed aan 'Britain's Next Top Model'. Ze heeft er nu haar missie van gemaakt om meer bewustzijn te creëren rond puistjes en lanceerde daarom #freethepimple. "Zo heb ik een community opgebouwd waar naar elkaar geluisterd kan worden."

Het is nog maar een jaar geleden dat ze zelf haar huid leerde te omarmen, zegt ze in een interview met i-D. "Ik heb werkelijk alles geprobeerd, elk middeltje dat bestaat. Toen ik in de eerste aflevering van Britain's Next Top Model een shoot had zonder make-up moest ik al mijn onzekerheden overwinnen. In de aanloop naar die aflevering deelde ik dan ook een foto van mijn natuurlijke gezicht op Instagram en schreef een lang stuk over de lijdensweg die ik had afgelegd. Nu krijg ik dagelijks berichtjes van jongens en meisjes die me bedanken voor wat ik heb gedaan."

Nieuwe generatie

"Toen ik opgroeide was er niemand bekend met een slechte huid om naar op te kijken en dus voelde ik me altijd eenzaam", gaat ze verder. "Als het al eens over acne ging dan enkel over hoe je het kon genezen. Zelfs de reclames voor crèmes toonden enkel modellen met perfecte lichamen en huid. Gelukkig maak ik deel uit van een generatie die zich uitspreekt tegen het status quo en de heersende voorstellingen van mensen op de schop wil nemen."