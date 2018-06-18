De cijfers achter België-Panama: Mertens is een geluksbrenger, Lukaku in straf gezelschap

De cijfers achter België-Panama: Mertens is een geluksbrenger, Lukaku in straf gezelschap

Foto: Photo News

De Rode Duivels zijn het WK in Rusland uitstekend gestart. De eerste helft tegen Panama was wat stroef, maar na de pauze speelden onze nationale voetbalhelden de Panamezen van de mat. Het werd uiteindelijk 3-0 dankzij twee doelpunten van Romelu Lukaku en eentje van Dries Mertens. Wij zetten wat leuke cijfers op een rij.

'Big Rom' heeft nu tien doelpunten gescoord in zijn laatste vijftien interlands. Van een man in topvorm gesproken... Eden Hazard, nog zo'n Rode Duivel in bloedvorm, is dan weer betrokken bij zestien goals in zijn laatste vijftien caps. Opvallend is wel dat de laatste elf Belgische WK-goals in de tweede helft gescoord werden.

Lukaku werd meteen de derde Belg die twee keer kan scoren tijdens een WK-wedstrijd. Na Marc Wilmots in 1998 tegen Mexico en Wilfried Van Moer in 1970 tegen El Salvador.

Lukaku scoorde nu ook twee WK's na elkaar minstens één doelpunt. Net als Dries Mertens. Dat was al geleden van Wilmots op de WK's van 1998 en 2002. Bovendien wonnen de Duivels de laatste dertien wedstrijden waarin Mertens scoorden. De populairste der Belgen is dus een geluksbrenger.

Opvallend was wel dat Kevin De Bruyne met zijn amper tweede succesvolle pass richting Romelu Lukaku meteen voor een doelpunt zorgde tegen Panama. Ze vonden elkaar dus moeilijk, maar als ze elkaar vinden...

De Rode Duivels zijn nu ook al twintig wedstrijden ongeslagen. Een historisch record!