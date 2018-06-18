De cijfers achter België-Panama: Mertens is een geluksbrenger, Lukaku in straf gezelschap

De Rode Duivels zijn het WK in Rusland uitstekend gestart. De eerste helft tegen Panama was wat stroef, maar na de pauze speelden onze nationale voetbalhelden de Panamezen van de mat. Het werd uiteindelijk 3-0 dankzij twee doelpunten van Romelu Lukaku en eentje van Dries Mertens. Wij zetten wat leuke cijfers op een rij.

'Big Rom' heeft nu tien doelpunten gescoord in zijn laatste vijftien interlands. Van een man in topvorm gesproken... Eden Hazard, nog zo'n Rode Duivel in bloedvorm, is dan weer betrokken bij zestien goals in zijn laatste vijftien caps. Opvallend is wel dat de laatste elf Belgische WK-goals in de tweede helft gescoord werden.

Romelu Lukaku is flying. pic.twitter.com/cpsTHQEjZw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) 18 juni 2018

16 - Eden Hazard has been involved in 16 goals in his last 15 appearances for Belgium ???? (8 goals, 8 assists). Ready.#WorldCup #BELPAN pic.twitter.com/TKAUMMOo4W — OptaJean (@OptaJean) 18 juni 2018

Lukaku werd meteen de derde Belg die twee keer kan scoren tijdens een WK-wedstrijd. Na Marc Wilmots in 1998 tegen Mexico en Wilfried Van Moer in 1970 tegen El Salvador.

2 - Belgium ???? players who have scored at least 2 goals in a single World Cup game:



Romelu Lukaku v Panama ???? - ????



Marc Wilmots v Mexico ???? in 1998 - ????



Wilfried Van Moer v Salvador ???? in 1970 - ????



Rare.#WorldCup #BELPAN pic.twitter.com/KGIjel9Zfz — OptaJean (@OptaJean) 18 juni 2018

5 - Only Jan Ceulemans (6) has scored more goals in major tournaments (World Cup and EUROs) for Belgium than Romelu Lukaku (5, level with Marc Wilmots). Target.#BEL #BELPAN #WorldCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 18 juni 2018

Lukaku scoorde nu ook twee WK's na elkaar minstens één doelpunt. Net als Dries Mertens. Dat was al geleden van Wilmots op de WK's van 1998 en 2002. Bovendien wonnen de Duivels de laatste dertien wedstrijden waarin Mertens scoorden. De populairste der Belgen is dus een geluksbrenger.

2 - Dries Mertens is the first Belgian player to score in two different World Cup tournaments since Marc Wilmots (1998 and 2002). Stellar. #BEL #BELPAN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/kuwiCXynWN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 18 juni 2018

Dries Mertens (2014 & 2018) is the 6th Belgian player to score at multiple World Cups:



- Erwin Vandenbergh (1982 & 1986).

- Jan Ceulemans (1986 & 1990)

- Enzo Scifo (1986 & 1990)

- Marc Degryse (1990 & 1994)

- Marc Wilmots (1998 & 2002)#WorldCup #BEL — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) 18 juni 2018

13 - Belgium have won all 13 international matches that Dries Mertens has scored in. Charm. #WorldCup #BEL pic.twitter.com/HzIPKPTUyc — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) 18 juni 2018

Opvallend was wel dat Kevin De Bruyne met zijn amper tweede succesvolle pass richting Romelu Lukaku meteen voor een doelpunt zorgde tegen Panama. Ze vonden elkaar dus moeilijk, maar als ze elkaar vinden...

2 - Kevin de Bruyne's assist for Romelu Lukaku was only his second successful pass to the striker in the match (69th minute). Friends.#BELPAN #BEL #WorldCup https://t.co/xKN8bg0r1h — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 18 juni 2018

De Rode Duivels zijn nu ook al twintig wedstrijden ongeslagen. Een historisch record!

#BEL have gone 20 games unbeaten for the first time in their history.



WWWDWDDWWWWWWDWWDWW



Their first 2018 #WorldCup W. pic.twitter.com/yVMujnCmIu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) 18 juni 2018