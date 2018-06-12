Trump en Kim ondertekenen akkoord: wat staat erin?

De Amerikaanse president Donald Trump en de Noord-Koreaanse leider Kim Jong-un ondertekenden tijdens de historische ontmoeting beiden een document. In die tekst staat dat Kim zich engageert voor de ‘volledige denuclearisatie’ van het Koreaans schiereiland.

Er lekken steeds meer details uit over wat er precies in het document staat dat Kim en Trump dinsdag in Signapore ondertekend hebben tijdens een niet aangekondigde ondertekeningsceremonie.

Uit ingezoomde foto’s van de tekst blijkt dat de Noord-Koreaanse leider Kim Jong-un zich engageert voor de ‘volledige denuclearisatie’ van het Koreaanse schiereiland in het akkoord dat hij eerder dinsdag heeft getekend met de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump.

De Verenigde Staten engageren zich in het document dan weer voor veiligheidsgaranties. Ook wordt er aan nieuwe relatie tussen de twee landen gewerkt met als doel vrede en welvaart te genereren voor de inwoners van de VS en Noord-Korea. Tenslotte gaan de twee landen ook de krachten bundelen om een langdurend, stabiel en vredig regime op het Koreaanse schiereiland te bouwen.

De vier uitgesproken ambities:

De Verenigde Staten en Noord-Korea verbinden zich ertoe om een nieuwe relatie tot stand te brengen in overeenstemming met de twee volkeren en met het oog op vrede en welvaart.

De Verenigde Staten en Noord-Korea zullen hun inspanningen bundelen om een stabiel vredesregime op het Koreaanse schiereiland te bouwen.

De herbevestiging van de verklaring van 27 april 2018 dat Noord-Korea zich ertoe verbindt om een volledige nucleaire ontwapening van het Koreaanse schiereiland na te streven.

De Verenigde Staten en Noord-Korea verbinden zich ertoe om de krijgsgevangenen en vermisten van de Koreaanse oorlog uit te wisselen, inclusief de onmiddellijke repatriëring van diegenen die al geïdentificeerd zijn.

De volledige tekst volgens Reuters:

President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) held a first, historic summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un conducted a comprehensive, in-depth, and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to the establishment of new U.S.-DPRK relations and the building of a lasting and robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Convinced that the establishment of new U.S.-DPRK relations will contribute to the peace and prosperity of the Korean Peninsula and of the world, and recognizing that mutual confidence building can promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un state the following:

1. The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new U.S.-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity.

2. The United States and the DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.

3. Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

4. The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.

Having acknowledged that the U.S.-DPRK summit - the first in history - was an epochal event of great significance and overcoming decades of tensions and hostilities between the two countries and for the opening of a new future, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un commit to implement the stipulations in this joint statement fully and expeditiously.

The United States and the DPRK commit to hold follow-on negotiations led by the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and a relevant high-level DPRK official, at the earliest possible date, to implement the outcomes of the U.S.-DPRK summit.

President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea have committed to cooperate for the development of new U.S.-DPRK relations and for the promotion of peace, prosperity, and security of the Korean Peninsula and of the world.