TREND. Strooien tasje is hét hebbeding van deze zomer

Ongeacht of je deze zomer naar een tropische bestemming trekt, lekker in een strandbar gaat chillen of gewoonweg de stad intrekt, een strooien tasje is gewoonweg hét accessoire dat je deze zomer in huis moet halen. Ook bij een groot aantal toonaangevende namen uit de modewereld, zoals Michael Kors, Zimmermann, Christiano Siriano en Brock Collection zijn strooien tasjes niet weg te denken.

Stro, riet of bamboe ... deze natuurlijke materialen domineren deze zomer de accessoirewereld. Maar niet enkel toonaagevende modemerken stuurden massaal deze trendy tasjes de catwalk op, ook op sociale media wordt er volop mee gepronkt.

