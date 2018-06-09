Ikea gaat samenwerking met Solange Knowles aan

Wonen

Foto: Photo News

Meubelgigant Ikea en zangeres Solange Knowles gaan een samenwerkingsverband aan. Dat maakte Ikea donderdagavond bekend tijdens het evenement IKEA's Democratic Design Days. Het bedrijf maakte van dezelfde gelegenheid gebruik om ook toekomstige projecten met LEGO en Adidas aan te kondigen.

Solange Knowles, het jongere zusje van Beyoncé Knowles, heeft de handen in elkaar geslagen met meubelgigant Ikea. Het bedrijf gaat specifiek samenwerken met Saint Heron, een multidisciplinaire culturele gemeenschap, die door Solange opgericht werd in 2013.

De samenwerking werd bekendgemaakt op donderdagavond tijdens IKEA's Democratic Design Days. Ook Saint Heron kondigde het nieuws aan op Instagram: "Saint Heron is opgetogen over de toekomstige creatieve samenwerking met Ikea, waarbij architecturale en designobjecten met multifunctioneel gebruik onderzocht zullen worden."

Ikea maakte op het evenement ook nog andere samenwerkingsverbanden bekend met LEGO en Adidas.

