Ontwerpers brengen hulde aan fout kapsel uit de jaren negentig

Moschino, Balenciaga en Marc Jakobs zijn slechts enkele van de ontwerpers die hun modelllen met een opvallende, korte coupe de catwalk opstuurden. De zogenaamde 'bowl cut, vrij vertaald als 'bloempotkapsel', vindt zijn oorsprong in de jaren negentig, een periode die momenteel veelvuldig als inspiratiebron gebruikt wordt.
De opvallende trend wordt ondertussen ook in het straatbeeld al volop opgepikt door streetstylefanaten, die ook geen schrik hebben om het aparte kapsel van een pittig kleurtje te voorzien.
