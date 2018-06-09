Ontwerpers brengen hulde aan fout kapsel uit de jaren negentig

Korte kapsels zijn hipper dan ooit, maar ook alles wat lekker 'fout' is, blijkt op dit moment razend populair. En daar zitten de bedenkelijke jaren negentig voor een groot stuk tussen. Internationale ontwerpers lijken immers maar niet genoeg te krijgen van deze periode, met een aantal nostalgische trends als gevolg, die ook in hun weerslag vinden in het straatbeeld.

Moschino, Balenciaga en Marc Jakobs zijn slechts enkele van de ontwerpers die hun modelllen met een opvallende, korte coupe de catwalk opstuurden. De zogenaamde 'bowl cut, vrij vertaald als 'bloempotkapsel', vindt zijn oorsprong in de jaren negentig, een periode die momenteel veelvuldig als inspiratiebron gebruikt wordt.

De opvallende trend wordt ondertussen ook in het straatbeeld al volop opgepikt door streetstylefanaten, die ook geen schrik hebben om het aparte kapsel van een pittig kleurtje te voorzien.