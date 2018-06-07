Ellen DeGeneres krijgt kritiek op vakantiefoto in Afrika

Tijdens haar reis naar het Afrikaanse continent beleefde Ellen DeGeneres samen met haar echtgenote Portia de Rossi de tijd van haar leven. Het koppel bezocht er haar liefdadigheidsorganisatie en postte volop vakantiefoto's op hun sociale media, maar de laatste foto van de talkshowpresentatrice met veertien Afrikaanse kinderen oogstte een storm van kritiek op Twitter.

Ellen DeGeneres en Portia De Rossi brachten één week door op het Afrikaanse continent om er Ellens zestigste verjaardag te vieren. Als verjaardagscadeau zette Portia voor haar echtgenote The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund op, een organisatie die zich inzet voor het behoud van bedreigde diersoorten, en tijdens de trip bezocht het koppel enkele hulporganisaties die van hen de nodige steun kregen.

Het koppel deelde op hun sociale media foto's van hun bezoek aan het Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in Rwanda, van een safaritrip in Kenia en hun bezoek aan The David Sheldrick Wildlife Fund, waar het koppel een babyolifantje adopteerde. Haar laatste foto, waarop de presentatrice samen met veertien Afrikaanse kinderen poseert, werd echter niet zo positief ontvangen, ondanks haar dankwoord: "Bedankt aan alle fantastische mensen die ik op deze trip ontmoette en die het zo speciaal maakten".

Thank you to all of the amazing people I met on my trip, who helped make it so special. pic.twitter.com/w4sQop7yfR — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 4 juni 2018

Gebruikers op sociale media betichtten haar er op basis van deze ene foto van om aan 'poverty porn' te doen, een praktijk waarbij beelden van armoede opzettelijk getoond worden om empathie te wekken en donaties te stimuleren. Hoewel hierover heel wat verontwaardigde berichten de wereld werden ingestuurd, zijn toch ook veel fans van oordeel dat de foto niets verkeerd laat zien.

Next time you visit any country in Africa please don’t just take pictures with poor kid with no shoes make sure you let the world know the actual beauty of Africa. Those hotels you slept in, those rich people you met etc.. Please and Thank you! — The-Dyna Aki (@TheDyna) 6 juni 2018

Be ashamed of yourself Ellen. Hero of the poverty pics — ??? ???????? McCoy (@Teaziii) 7 juni 2018

They have to maintain this image of us so they can keep exploiting our wealth below the surface, we see y'all. — Fokon Hond ?? (@Mihlali_ZA) 6 juni 2018

I am so so disappointed, why? — 24Naija (@AWOMKENNETH1) 6 juni 2018

I don’t see anything wrong with this picture.. y’ll see poverty, I see beauty in nature — beauty blog (@dahliabeautyng) 6 juni 2018