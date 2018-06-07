Droeg Kate Middleton dan toch geen gerecycleerde jurk op het koninklijke huwelijk?

De crèmekleurige jurk die Kate Middleton tijdens het huwelijk van prins Harry en Meghan Markle droeg, zou volgens een oplettende fan toch niet gerecycleerd zijn. Het zou om een gelijkaardige jurk van Alexander McQueen gaan, die ondanks de sterke gelijkenissen toch subtiel in kleur en details verschilt.

De kledingkeuze van Kate Middleton voor het koninklijke huwelijk van prins Harry en Meghan Markle verraste heel wat fans. Ze maakte haar opwachting in een wollen jas van Alexander McQueen, die ze de voorbije jaren al drie keer droeg tijdens een publieke verschijning. Ook over de kleur werd flink gedebatteerd, want een crèmekleurige jurk dragen op een huwelijk, leek velen ongepast.

Kensington Palace sprong voor de hertogin in de bres en verklaarde dat de jurk een subtiele geeltint had, passend bij het kleurschema van het koninklijke huwelijk. Dat viel ook Jessica, de vrouw achter het Instagramaccount 'Royal Addicted II' op. Volgens haar toont ook een tweede detail overduidelijk aan dat het niet om dezelfde jurk ging, die Kate al onder andere voor de doop van prinses Charlotte had gedragen. Op de jurk van het koninklijke huwelijk waren ook nog knopen op de beide mouwen bevestigd.

Volgens Jessica heeft Kate Middleton in haar kleerkast meerdere quasi identieke jurken en jassen hangen met hier en daar subtiele verschillen. Zo zou de hertogin haar favoriete kledingstukken ook meteen in meerdere kleurtjes aanschaffen.