Droeg Kate Middleton dan toch geen gerecycleerde jurk op het koninklijke huwelijk?

De kledingkeuze van Kate Middleton voor het koninklijke huwelijk van prins Harry en Meghan Markle verraste heel wat fans. Ze maakte haar opwachting in een wollen jas van Alexander McQueen, die ze de voorbije jaren al drie keer droeg tijdens een publieke verschijning. Ook over de kleur werd flink gedebatteerd, want een crèmekleurige jurk dragen op een huwelijk, leek velen ongepast.
Kensington Palace sprong voor de hertogin in de bres en verklaarde dat de jurk een subtiele geeltint had, passend bij het kleurschema van het koninklijke huwelijk. Dat viel ook Jessica, de vrouw achter het Instagramaccount 'Royal Addicted II' op. Volgens haar toont ook een tweede detail overduidelijk aan dat het niet om dezelfde jurk ging, die Kate al onder andere voor de doop van prinses Charlotte had gedragen. Op de jurk van het koninklijke huwelijk waren ook nog knopen op de beide mouwen bevestigd.
#royalstyle - The Duchess of Cambridge wore an Alexander McQueen's coat for Harry and Meghan's wedding; and no, it's not the same coat she wore for Charlotte's christening, and in other two occasions (here pictured in Belgium in 2017). - Even if it looks the same coat, one is cream (first pic) and one is "primrose yellow" (you can see it's not cream in the official wedding's portrait, and also if we compared it with Charlotte's dress, which is white). - And if we look at the details, the one she wore for the wedding has buttons on the cuffs that the cream one doesn't have?? . It's not the first time Kate wore identical (or very similar) dresses/coats in two different colors: 2) Dresses by Preen, she has it in black and in red; 3) Dresses by Emilia Wickstead, in blue and in pink; 4) Coats by Catherine Walker, in red and in cornflower blue; 5) Jackets by Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini, in red and in blue; 6) Coats by Emilia Wickstead, one in blue and one in green; 7) Dresses by Amanda Wakeley, in cream and in grey; 8) Coats by Dolce & Gabbana (not exacly the same) in burgundy and in green; 9) Blazers by Smythe, in blue and in green. #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #brf #duchessofcambridge #duchessofcambridgestyle #katemiddleton #catherinemiddleton #samedress #instafashion #fashion #instaroyals #royaladdicted2fashion
Volgens Jessica heeft Kate Middleton in haar kleerkast meerdere quasi identieke jurken en jassen hangen met hier en daar subtiele verschillen. Zo zou de hertogin haar favoriete kledingstukken ook meteen in meerdere kleurtjes aanschaffen.