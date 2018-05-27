Karius afgemaakt op Twitter na twee blunders in Champions League-finale

Real Madrid heeft voor het derde jaar op rij de Champions League gewonnen. De Koninklijke was in de finale met 3-1 te sterk voor Liverpool. Gareth Bale scoorde een wereldgoal maar dé man van de match was Loris Karius. De Liverpool-doelman, die Simon Mignolet naar de bank verdreef op aandringen van coach Jürgen Klopp, blunderde tot twee keer toe. Eerst door de bal tegen Karim Benzema te gooien, daarna door een schot van Gareth Bale knullig in eigen doel te duwen. Ondertussen werd de Duitser afgemaakt op Twitter...