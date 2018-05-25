Celebs

Ontwerpster trouwjurk Meghan Markle deelt haar favoriete foto van het koppel

Foto: Photonews

Clare Waight Keller, artistiek directeur van het Franse modehuis Givenchy mocht de trouwjurk van Meghan Markle ontwerpen en beleefde het huwelijk dus vanop de eerste rij. Op Instagram deelt ze haar favoriete foto van het koppel.

"Een van mijn favoriete beelden van de afgelopen week: de verbuffende luchtfoto van de pas gehuwde hertog en hertogin van Sussex in de koets, op weg naar Windsor", schrijft Clare Waight Keller, artistiek directeur van Givenchy en ontwerpster van het trouwkleed van Meghan op Instagram.

"Ik stond toen bij de kerk, naast Earl Spencer, de broer van Lady Diana en zag de koets voorbijkomen. Ik vond dit een heel aangrijpend moment."

 

 

Dat het pas getrouwde koppel een hartje vormt is puur toeval, gaf persfotograaf Yui Mok eerder op Twitter mee.

 

 

Ontwerpster Clare Weight Keller is nog steeds in de wolken over de samenwerking met Meghan Markle. "Dat ik de hertog en hertogin heb mogen leren kennen is een hoogtepunt. Ik kan nog steeds niet geloven dat ik deel mocht uitmaken van deze dag." Op Instagram deelt ze ook nog eens het grote familieportret. "Een heel surreëel moment", schrijft ze. "Ik was aanwezig in Windsor Castle om te zorgen dat de jurk perfect lag voor de foto en stond vlak naast de fotograaf. Een eer dat ik daarbij mocht zijn." 

 

 

