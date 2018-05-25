Ontwerpster trouwjurk Meghan Markle deelt haar favoriete foto van het koppel

"Een van mijn favoriete beelden van de afgelopen week: de verbuffende luchtfoto van de pas gehuwde hertog en hertogin van Sussex in de koets, op weg naar Windsor", schrijft Clare Waight Keller, artistiek directeur van Givenchy en ontwerpster van het trouwkleed van Meghan op Instagram.
"Ik stond toen bij de kerk, naast Earl Spencer, de broer van Lady Diana en zag de koets voorbijkomen. Ik vond dit een heel aangrijpend moment."
One of my absolute favourite photos of the week - the stunning aerial picture of the newly wed Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their carriage to Windsor. I watched from the church as they went by and stood next to Lady Diana’s brother Earl Spencer. Quite an incredibly poignant moment. #royalwedding #meghanmarkle #princeharry #love ♥?
Dat het pas getrouwde koppel een hartje vormt is puur toeval, gaf persfotograaf Yui Mok eerder op Twitter mee.
Thanks, glad you like the photo. It was taken by myself, and I'm a staff photographer for @PA based in the UK. I was positioned on the roof of George IV Gateway of Windsor Castle, and they passed directly beneath me during their carriage procession. https://t.co/hkzViNhSbb— Yui Mok (@YuiMok) 19 mei 2018
Ontwerpster Clare Weight Keller is nog steeds in de wolken over de samenwerking met Meghan Markle. "Dat ik de hertog en hertogin heb mogen leren kennen is een hoogtepunt. Ik kan nog steeds niet geloven dat ik deel mocht uitmaken van deze dag." Op Instagram deelt ze ook nog eens het grote familieportret. "Een heel surreëel moment", schrijft ze. "Ik was aanwezig in Windsor Castle om te zorgen dat de jurk perfect lag voor de foto en stond vlak naast de fotograaf. Een eer dat ik daarbij mocht zijn."
The family portraits - quite a surreal moment and one I will never forget standing next to @alexilubomirski watching him take these stunning historic pictures. I came to Windsor Castle to help arrange the dress and veil for these photos to get everything just perfect. Such a wonderful family moment and to see everyone SO happy and thrilled for the beautiful couple. A memory I shall treasure forever. ♥? #royalwedding #meghanmarkle #princeharry #queen #windsorcastle @givenchyofficial #hautecouture