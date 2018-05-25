Ontwerpster trouwjurk Meghan Markle deelt haar favoriete foto van het koppel

Clare Waight Keller, artistiek directeur van het Franse modehuis Givenchy mocht de trouwjurk van Meghan Markle ontwerpen en beleefde het huwelijk dus vanop de eerste rij. Op Instagram deelt ze haar favoriete foto van het koppel.

"Een van mijn favoriete beelden van de afgelopen week: de verbuffende luchtfoto van de pas gehuwde hertog en hertogin van Sussex in de koets, op weg naar Windsor", schrijft Clare Waight Keller, artistiek directeur van Givenchy en ontwerpster van het trouwkleed van Meghan op Instagram.

"Ik stond toen bij de kerk, naast Earl Spencer, de broer van Lady Diana en zag de koets voorbijkomen. Ik vond dit een heel aangrijpend moment."

Dat het pas getrouwde koppel een hartje vormt is puur toeval, gaf persfotograaf Yui Mok eerder op Twitter mee.

Thanks, glad you like the photo. It was taken by myself, and I'm a staff photographer for @PA based in the UK. I was positioned on the roof of George IV Gateway of Windsor Castle, and they passed directly beneath me during their carriage procession. https://t.co/hkzViNhSbb