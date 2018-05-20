Realityster vertelt hoe zij eindelijk van acné afraakte

Bekah Martinez (23) kampte in het verleden met ernstige acné op haar gezicht. Op Instagram vertelt de Amerikaanse realityster hoe ze jarenlang vruchteloos allerhande behandelingen uitprobeerde tot ze plots dé oplossing ontdekte. Zodra ze haar voeding aanpaste en overschakelde op darmfloravriendelijke voeding verdween haar acné als sneeuw voor de zon.

Na jarenlang vruchteloos de ene na de andere behandeling te laten uitvoeren om komaf te maken met haar acné, ontdekte Bekah Martinez eindelijk de oplossing voor haar probleem. Naar eigen zeggen verdween haar acné zodra ze overschakelde op darmfloravriendelijke voeding.

"Zo zag mijn huid er jarenlang uit', benadrukt de Amerikaanse realityster die deelnam aan het programma 'Bachelor'. "Ik zou eindeloos door kunnen gaan over de verschillende behandelingen die ik in het verleden uitprobeerde om komaf te maken met mijn acné, maar niets werkte. Slechts recent ontdekte ik dat de gezondheid van mijn darmen mijn acné veroorzaakte. Door op regelmatige basis rauw voedsel aan mijn voedingspatroon toe te voegen, slaagde ik er in om het tij te keren."

In haar post vertelt Bekah Martinez dat ze hieromtrent de komende weken meer tips zal delen met haar volgers. Ze steekt lotgenoten vervolgens ook zo nog een hart onder de riem: "Als je momenteel zelf met acné worstelt, ik weet wat je doormaakt. Je bent niet alleen, ook al voelt het soms zo wel. Ik weet hoe het voelt als je zelfvertrouwen het nulpunt bereikt en je zelfs het huis niet meer wil verlaten. Je acné bepaalt echter niet wie je bent. Blijf lachen, dat zullen anderen merken."