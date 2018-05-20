Realityster vertelt hoe zij eindelijk van acné afraakte

Na jarenlang vruchteloos de ene na de andere behandeling te laten uitvoeren om komaf te maken met haar acné, ontdekte Bekah Martinez eindelijk de oplossing voor haar probleem. Naar eigen zeggen verdween haar acné zodra ze overschakelde op darmfloravriendelijke voeding.
"Zo zag mijn huid er jarenlang uit', benadrukt de Amerikaanse realityster die deelnam aan het programma 'Bachelor'. "Ik zou eindeloos door kunnen gaan over de verschillende behandelingen die ik in het verleden uitprobeerde om komaf te maken met mijn acné, maar niets werkte. Slechts recent ontdekte ik dat de gezondheid van mijn darmen mijn acné veroorzaakte. Door op regelmatige basis rauw voedsel aan mijn voedingspatroon toe te voegen, slaagde ik er in om het tij te keren."
In haar post vertelt Bekah Martinez dat ze hieromtrent de komende weken meer tips zal delen met haar volgers. Ze steekt lotgenoten vervolgens ook zo nog een hart onder de riem: "Als je momenteel zelf met acné worstelt, ik weet wat je doormaakt. Je bent niet alleen, ook al voelt het soms zo wel. Ik weet hoe het voelt als je zelfvertrouwen het nulpunt bereikt en je zelfs het huis niet meer wil verlaten. Je acné bepaalt echter niet wie je bent. Blijf lachen, dat zullen anderen merken."
REAL TALK: my skin used to look like this for YEARS!! and now (thank god) if you swipe left it looks like this! i’ve finally found the core root of my acne problem that wasn’t solved with accutane (3 rounds of it), wasn’t solved with R&F or proactiv or ANY topical regimen, wasn’t solved with birth control, wasn’t solved with going vegan, wasn’t solved with drinking more water or coconut oil or tea tree oil or clay masks...I could go on and on about all the things that DIDN’T cure my acne. . only recently did I discover it came down to my gut health, which I’ll be sharing a hell of a lot more about in the next few weeks. No, it’s not plexus or any other supplement, it’s real raw food that you have to incorporate into your diet on a regular basis. I’ll also be showing what makeup products I’ve used to hide my acne. . none of this content is or will be sponsored in any way. I just want to help as many people as possible find the solution to their acne or feel beautiful in the meantime. . if you’re in the middle of the struggle, I feel you. I see you. I hear you. You are NOT alone, and I know a lot of the time it feels that way. I know how frustrating and demoralizing it can be. I know how it can take all your confidence and crush it to the point where you don’t want to leave the house. you’re not alone, and your acne does not define you. rise above it and smile anyway— that’s what people will notice first.