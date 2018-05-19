Celebs

Ontroerde reacties op Twitter: "Dit is een sprookje in het echt. Zo ziet echte liefde eruit"

Wereldwijd zouden bijna 2 miljard mensen het huwelijk tussen Prins Harry en Meghan Markle zaterdag volgen. Ook op Twitter wordt het 'huwelijk van het jaar' druk becommentarieerd. De hashtag #RoyalWedding is trending. Duizenden twitteraars zijn ontroerd door het huwelijk.

Niet te missen