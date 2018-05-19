Ontroerde reacties op Twitter: "Dit is een sprookje in het echt. Zo ziet echte liefde eruit"

Her dress. The way Harry looks at her. His tears. Her glowing smile. My heart is so overwhelmed, I’m so happy to be able to witness this life-changing moment in history. ?? #RoyalWedding— bunny ? (@babybunz__) May 19, 2018
LITERALLY HAVEN'T CRIED THIS HARD SINCE THIS #ROYALWEDDING ?????? pic.twitter.com/brLeui8iG3— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) May 19, 2018
Dear future husband, if my veil doesn’t look like this.. I don’t want it?? simple and beautiful! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/4bjOaMujpl— soph (@SophLouiseexx) May 19, 2018
this is the sweetest thing?? she looks so peng, am just so in love with them???? #RoyalWedding— maz (@MaiaJMoon) May 19, 2018
The close up of their hands intertwined and Harry crying #RoyalWedding ????????— Shakira (@Damonslilwitch) May 19, 2018
GORGEOUS. ???? #Royalwedding pic.twitter.com/BAQPjYT6nA— Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) May 19, 2018
Real life fairytale ?? so happy for them ?? #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Oo3OGNjEOm— Ariesa Domingo (@beeyotchWP) May 19, 2018
What a couple. We love love. Love is the best. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/ANVXGorkQx— 2DayFM Breakfast (@2DayFMBreakfast) May 19, 2018
this is the cutest #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/8AJWRLkhwp— laura (@imnothatgiirl) May 19, 2018
I'm not going to cry— Queen Cyd????? (@babycyd15) May 19, 2018
I'm not going to cry #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/rwdai4N4no
These two are warming my cold dead heart I must say ?? #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/vjT5SCAeGe— Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) May 19, 2018
The way she looks at him #RoyalWedding ???? pic.twitter.com/hatvQ5KWuZ— Paige ?????? (@Paige24996) May 19, 2018
Beautiful.#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/jxE08ckGjE— Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) May 19, 2018
Look at them, I’m so happy for her?? #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/sFpEQ8gVrB— Maya (@AnonymousDH206) May 19, 2018
the way that they look at each other we are really watching two people who are so in love get married. literal history. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/iQjNYeRoIl— sen (@msmavel) May 19, 2018
Find someone who makes sure your tiara is showing #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/sszEjabLVX— Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) May 19, 2018
"Many waters cannot quench love neither can floods drown it out". Aw my heart ?? #RoyalWedding— Adebusola Olujemisin (@busola_jemisin) May 19, 2018
Marry a man that looks at you, the way Prince Harry look at Meghan ???? #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/j2a3sByUV3— ?? flipsidefeels (@flipsidefeels) May 19, 2018
Get you man who looks at you like Harry looks at Meghan #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/D4YyiTHR3U— S (@asullen_girl) May 19, 2018