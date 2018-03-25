Deze vrouwen zetten trots hun littekens in de kijker

Sylvia Mac raakte als vierjarig kind zelf ernstig verbrand toen ze in een pot met kokend water terechtkwam en kampte daardoor jarenlang met een angststoornis en depressie. Nadat ze er eindelijk in slaagde om haar moeilijkheden het hoofd te bieden, wil ze nu soortgenoten helpen om zich beter in hun vel te voelen en hun littekens te aanvaarden.
"Ik voer nu met Love Disfigure volop campagne om begrip en steun te genereren voor personen met littekens en misvormingen", vertelt ze op haar blog. "Ik post zelf foto's op mijn sociale media en ik ga in gesprek met gezagshebbers, zodat personen met een misvormd uiterlijk ook Olympische zwemmers, acteurs, dansers, advocaten, dokters ... kunnen worden. Laat je niet tegenhouden door je door de manier waarop je eruit ziet."
Als competitief zwemster heeft Sylvia Mac ook een zwemclub opgericht voor personen met littekens, huidproblemen, brandwonden en andere gezondheidsissues. Haar meest recente actie voor Love Disfigure is een badpakkenshoot met vrouwen en kinderen die trots hun littekens tonen.
This was the pic everyone was talking about. I particularly love this photo because how many model pics do you see everyone smiling happy. Watch out World Here We Come!!
Ask yourself 'What's important in my life'? Is it to continuously diet? Or workout every day? What happened to Self Love, Body Acceptance and Confidence??? I picked yo-yo dieting for many years until I realised that I'm not changing my body to suit anyone. I've been through life support TWICE!! I've given Birth 3 times. I've had continual skin grafts and so many surgeries I was hooked on anaesthetic. My body can't cope with overheating. My nerves are dead. My blood supply is poor. My scars are so deep, Pain doesn't leave me. I just cope and carry on. So guess what? This is my body and I love it! I look at myself in the mirror and say 'well done amazing strong body'. Love Your Body TODAY and Every Day! LOVE YOURSELF. I LOVE ME!!