Dit model laat zien hoe zij je op Instagram om de tuin leidt met haar 'perfecte' kont

Met een recente post wil Anna Victoria illustreren dat foto's op Instagram gemakkelijk gemanipuleerd kunnen worden. Zo toont ze twee foto's van haar achterwerk in dezelfde outfit, die er twee keer compleet anders uitziet. Op de ene foto zie je haar achterwerk in een volledig profiel, waardoor meteen opvalt dat het fitnessmodel niet bepaald ronde billen heeft; op de andere foto zie je haar achterwerk vanuit een lichtjes ander standpunt en lijkt het alsof ze net wel erg welgevomde, gelifte billen heeft.
In haar bijhorende boodschap schrijft ze dat ze zich altijd al onzeker voelde over haar 'kleine' kont, maar dat ze met behulp van de juiste poses wel de illusie kan wekken dat ze een grotere kont heeft. "Hoewel ik met fitness erin geslaagd ben om mijn achterwerk meer vorm te geven, bepaalt vooral de hoek waaruit je een foto neemt hoe je achterwerk er op foto uitziet. Daarnaast kan je nog zoveel andere manieren aanwenden om de illusie van grotere billen te wekken en ik gebruik ze ook. Ik hou er enorm van om met een zogenaamde 'Instagram booty' te poseren, maar zo ziet mijn achterwerk er niet uit. En daar kan ik nu perfect mee leven."
???? Those angles, I tell ya... ???? The one thing I was most insecure about growing up was my booty. I’ve always been smaller on bottom and I would try to wear long shirts to cover it. One thing I’ve loved about fitness is the ability to sculpt your body in various ways BUT there’s only so much muscle you can build on your butt AND you need to flex it to really show it off ???? . A lot of the booty pics you see on Instagram are flexed, pushed out, back arched so much it actually hurts...plus high waisted pants that accentuate a small waist and lift the booty too...there are so many ways to make it look 10x bigger on insta than in real life, and I do it too!! I love posing and admiring the “Instagram booty” but that’s not my real booty. And I’m okay with that. . Over time, I’ve gotten several comments about my lack of a butt, even recently when I actually am so proud of my hard work. It may not look like what someone else would consider an ideal booty, but it’s mine!! Not theirs. And I’ve had to work hard to love it and to shape it and to love it no matter the shape or size. People are always going to have opinions on your body. Do they hurt sometimes? Yes. But a wise woman once said, “You could be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world and there will still be someone who hates peaches”. And in this case, I LITERALLY mean peaches ???????? #bodylove #realstagram #angles (pants are Lorna Jane! :)) . Try @bodyloveapp FREE for 7-days! ?? www.annavictoria.com/bodyloveapp