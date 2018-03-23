Vakantie

Op Instagram zijn dit heel populaire plekken om ten huwelijk gevraagd te worden

Aan de hand van verschillende hashtags op Instagram maakte een Brits bedrijf een analyse van de populairste plekken ter wereld om ten huwelijk gevraagd te worden. Frankrijk blijft een heel romantisch land met Disneyland Parijs als onklopbare nummer één en ook de Eiffeltoren in de top vijf.

Wat is een van de eerste dingen die mensen doen nadat ze ten huwelijk gevraagd werden? Een fotootje op Instagram zetten natuurlijk! De Britse huwelijkswebsite Hitched, liet tienduizenden hashtags op Instagram analyseren en maakte zo een top van populaire verlovingsplekken ter wereld. 

 

1. Disneyland Parijs


2. Walt Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Florida


3. Centennial Lakes Park, Minnesota

 

4. Eiffeltoren, Parijs

 

5. Hollywood-teken, Los Angeles


6. Central Park en Brooklyn Bridge, New York

 

7. Niagara Watervallen, Ontario

 

8. Walt Disney’s Epcot Park, Florida

 

9. Big Bear Lake, Californië

 

10. Bondi Beach, Sydney

 

