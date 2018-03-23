Op Instagram zijn dit heel populaire plekken om ten huwelijk gevraagd te worden

Wat is een van de eerste dingen die mensen doen nadat ze ten huwelijk gevraagd werden? Een fotootje op Instagram zetten natuurlijk! De Britse huwelijkswebsite Hitched, liet tienduizenden hashtags op Instagram analyseren en maakte zo een top van populaire verlovingsplekken ter wereld.
1. Disneyland Parijs
Six and a half years ago I started an adventure with my best friend, and on Sunday I said yes to the rest of our lives together. We are happy to share that we are engaged! ??????????????? . #disneylandproposal #disneyland #engagementphotos #engagementring #engaged #happilyeverafter #happiestplaceonearth #disneyphotopass #announcement #brilliantearth #conflictfree #disney #shesaidyes #happy #happycouple #proposal #love #dreamscometrue #wishuponastar #disneylove #castle #sleepingbeautycastle #adventure #soexcited
2. Walt Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Florida
3. Centennial Lakes Park, Minnesota
4. Eiffeltoren, Parijs
5. Hollywood-teken, Los Angeles
6. Central Park en Brooklyn Bridge, New York
7. Niagara Watervallen, Ontario
8. Walt Disney’s Epcot Park, Florida
9. Big Bear Lake, Californië
10. Bondi Beach, Sydney