"Mijn littekens zijn mooi, speciaal, uniek en krachtig. Ze vertellen mijn verhaal"

Het Australische model Bec Craven (29) onderging twee jaar geleden een harttransplantatie. Vol trots toont ze de littekens die ze aan de operatie overhield door middel van foto's die ze op haar sociale media deelt. Zo hoopt ze anderen te inspireren om niet langer angstvallig hun littekens weg te stoppen.

Op haar vierentwintigste liep Bec Craven een venijnig virus op in Bali, dat uiteindelijk resulteerde in de chronische hartspierziekte cardiomyopathie. Ze kreeg eerst een mechanisch hart ingebouwd en onderging nadien nog een harttransplantatie. Voor het Australische model was het in eerste instantie niet gemakkelijk om de littekens die ze aan de operatie overhield te accepteren, maar nu wil ze met haar verhaal anderen inspireren om van zichzelf te houden.

"Het is de allereerste keer dat ik zoiets post, hopelijk zijn jullie vriendelijk voor me", benadrukt het model in de onderstaande post. "Vandaag trek ik wat tijd uit om te reflecteren op de voorbije twee jaar. De foto aan de linkerkant werd vijf weken na mijn hartransplantatie genomen, de foto aan de rechterkant is slechts enkele weken oud. Mijn harttransplantatie was niet enkel een zegen, het heeft me ook de ogen geopend. De maatschappelijke druk kan ongenadig hard zijn. Littekens waren altijd al iets wat je weg moest stoppen, maar RAAD EENS ... anno 2018 worden littekens niet enkel als mooi beschouwd, ze zijn ook speciaal, uniek en krachtig. Ze vertellen een verhaal. Toon de wereld wie jij bent."

Het Australische model nam ook een video op voor Project Womankind, een vrouwenplatform dat body positivity promoot, waarin ze over haar littekens vertelt: "Ik ben trots op wat ik gerealiseerd heb, ik ben trots op mijn littekens. Littekens zijn als het ware een vorm van erkenning voor moed en veerkracht. Wees daarom niet bang om je litteken(s) te tonen. Als mensen dit niet aanvaarden, is dat hun probleem. Zij begrijpen niet wat jou overkomen is. Jouw littekens maken jou tot wie je bent."