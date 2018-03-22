"Mijn littekens zijn mooi, speciaal, uniek en krachtig. Ze vertellen mijn verhaal"

Op haar vierentwintigste liep Bec Craven een venijnig virus op in Bali, dat uiteindelijk resulteerde in de chronische hartspierziekte cardiomyopathie. Ze kreeg eerst een mechanisch hart ingebouwd en onderging nadien nog een harttransplantatie. Voor het Australische model was het in eerste instantie niet gemakkelijk om de littekens die ze aan de operatie overhield te accepteren, maar nu wil ze met haar verhaal anderen inspireren om van zichzelf te houden.
"Het is de allereerste keer dat ik zoiets post, hopelijk zijn jullie vriendelijk voor me", benadrukt het model in de onderstaande post. "Vandaag trek ik wat tijd uit om te reflecteren op de voorbije twee jaar. De foto aan de linkerkant werd vijf weken na mijn hartransplantatie genomen, de foto aan de rechterkant is slechts enkele weken oud. Mijn harttransplantatie was niet enkel een zegen, het heeft me ook de ogen geopend. De maatschappelijke druk kan ongenadig hard zijn. Littekens waren altijd al iets wat je weg moest stoppen, maar RAAD EENS ... anno 2018 worden littekens niet enkel als mooi beschouwd, ze zijn ook speciaal, uniek en krachtig. Ze vertellen een verhaal. Toon de wereld wie jij bent."
First time putting something like this up so be kind ?? Taking time out today to reflect on the last 2 years of having a heart transplant. The photo on the left is a picture I uploaded on my instagram 5 weeks after receiving a new heart and the one on right was only a few weeks ago. Where have those 2 years gone!!Having a transplant has not just been a blessing but an eye opening experience. I feel like I’m on a never ending rollercoaster sometimes ?? . The pressures of our society can be pretty crazy and hard to deal with. Scars were always something that you felt like you had to hide but GUESS WHAT it’s 2018 and scars are not only labelled beautiful, special, unique but are powerful and storytelling. Show the world what your made off! There will always be those annoying people that comment nasty things but you will shine above that. You can wave to them from top ????????love yourself♥?♥?♥?♥? You ARE worth every penny and MORE ♥?♥?♥?♥?♥? #hearttransplant #woman #metoo #scars #love #instagood #photooftheday #picoftheday #inspiration #motivation #god #transplant #girl #realtalk #real #realshit #media #selenagomez #heart #life #mylife #follow #journey #loveyourself #loveyou #lovegod #blessed #happy
Het Australische model nam ook een video op voor Project Womankind, een vrouwenplatform dat body positivity promoot, waarin ze over haar littekens vertelt: "Ik ben trots op wat ik gerealiseerd heb, ik ben trots op mijn littekens. Littekens zijn als het ware een vorm van erkenning voor moed en veerkracht. Wees daarom niet bang om je litteken(s) te tonen. Als mensen dit niet aanvaarden, is dat hun probleem. Zij begrijpen niet wat jou overkomen is. Jouw littekens maken jou tot wie je bent."
It’s international woman’s day!!! What a time to be a woman hey! To each and every beautiful girl, woman, lady you are a gift from above. I have been blessed to be alive at the same time as such inspiring role models. To name a few of mine are @miafreedman because you speak the truth on subjects that people would never dare talk about and I love you for that, @selenagomez not just because she is also a transplant recipient but because of her strength and passion to keep moving forward, @ddlovato because she has had some demons and she is bigger and better now for it BUT my biggest inspiration of all is @ellen_degeneres ♥? Ellen to me, is like my TV mum. I watched her show nearly everyday in my hospital bed and everyday she made me laugh, made feel empowered to be a young woman with imperfections and made me feel like nothing is impossible. Woman on this planet are something not to be reckoned with. We are a force of natural beauty and fire. @beyonce was right when she said “we run the world” Stand up for each other. Stand up for what you believe in. Stand up for love ?? | This video is part of a project called @projectwomankind X #ShowMeYourScar. Their are 5 other woman who shared their story. Go and check it out. They are all amazing inspirational stories ???? directed by @jessicavanderleahy @penelope.benson | #projectwomankind #internationalwomensday #woman #girlpower #woman #love #rolemodel #scar #hearttransplant #instagood #selenagomez #demilovato #ellendegeneres #wonderwoman #scars #transplant #share #like4like #empowerment #metoomovement #beautiful #smile #god #godisgood #godislove #godisgreat