Fotograaf laat 14 vrouwen naakt poseren terwijl ze borstvoeding geven

Het weer kon beter, maar de 'dramatische wolken' geven de foto's net een heel aparte sfeer. De Canadese fotografe en 'visual storyteller' Trina Cary is nog maar 25 maar nu al gekend voor haar indrukwekkende naaktportretten. Liefde staat in haar werk centraal en de mooiste, kleinste momenten probeert ze op een bijzondere manier vast te leggen.
Voor een nieuw project bracht ze veertien vrouwen samen die elkaar niet kennen voor een borstvoedingssessie. Ze sprak met hen af op een Australisch strand en hoewel het aanvankelijk niet de bedoeling was dat de vrouwen uit de kleren zouden gaan, ging dat bijna vanzelf. Eén vrouw besliste om zich uit te kleden en de rest volgde vanzelf.
"Ik ben zo gelukkig met deze foto's", post de fotografe op haar blog en Instagram. "De liefde die ik daar op het strand heb gevoeld, was zo overweldigend. Ik was de hele shoot aan het glunderen."
De vrouwen op de foto's zijn heel gewone mama's, zonder modellenmaten. Ze hebben tatoeages, striemen of oneffenheden. "En net dat maakt het zo mooi", schrijft Trina. "Met deze shoot wil ik vooral liefde tonen en verspreiden. En ik hoop dat vrouwen dit zien en zich minder aantrekken van wat anderen van hun lichaam vinden en zich vooral beter in hun vel gaan voelen."
De fotografe wil verdergaan met deze reeks en organiseert een nieuwe shoot met mama's in Nieuw-Zeeland.
"I am overwhelmed and so in love at the response these photos are getting! Jump on the bandwagon and let's do some more of these! Add me on fcbk - Trina Cary so I can add you to the next group breastfeeding session. NZ ladies I'm currently coming your way March 12-24th if you're wanting a session I still have some spots. Let's empower those mommas"
"Wow, yesterday was FUCKING magical! I held my first Full Moon Breastfeeding Session at Kawana beach on the Sunny Coast of Australia. 14 brave and beautiful women came out and breastfeed together. Though the moon never made an appearance we had stunningly dramatic clouds to work with and the smiles and laughter emitted so much positive energy I couldn't stop smiling the entire 2.5 hours. I am so so happy with the results and experience."
"Thank you so much ladies for coming out last night and braving the weather with your babes. It was truly beautiful to see how happy they were being pressed against your warm bodies (minus the toddler haha). I am so excited to be offering multiple group breast feeding sessions in the next couple months and hope to continue to offer them for many years. You are all such an inspiration. Motherhood alone is hard and can be very lonely, I hope you all can stay in touch with each other and continue to love and support one another."
"A mothers love is something so pure and simple."