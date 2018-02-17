Trump bezoekt slachtoffers in ziekenhuis na schietpartij Florida

De Amerikaanse president Donald Trump heeft vrijdag de slachtoffers van het bloedbad in een school in Parkland, Florida, bezocht in het ziekenhuis. Dat deed hij samen met first lady Melania. “Het is bedroevend dat zoiets kan gebeuren”, zei het staatshoofd.

Trump had ook lovende woorden voor de hulpverleners tijdens zijn bezoek aan het Broward Health North-ziekenhuis in de stad Pompano Beach. “Ze hebben fantastisch werk geleverd”, luidde het.

De negentienjarige Nikolas Cruz schoot woensdag op de Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland zeventien mensen dood. Hij maakte ook vijftien gewonden.

Our entire Nation, w/one heavy heart, continues to pray for the victims & their families in Parkland, FL. To teachers, law enforcement, first responders & medical professionals who responded so bravely in the face of danger: We THANK YOU for your courage! https://t.co/3yJsrebZMG pic.twitter.com/ti791dENTy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 februari 2018