Instagram voorspelt: dit wordt dé haarkleur van 2018

Instagram wordt overspoeld door een haartrend die nu al, slechts enkele weken na de start van het nieuwe jaar, mogelijk de grootste kapseltrend van 2018 belooft te worden. En dat is leuk nieuws voor wie graag volop experimenteert met kleur. Zin in wat nieuws? Ga dan voor opaalkleurig haar.

Opaalkleurig haar domineert momenteel Instagram. Op het sociale mediaplatform wordt de populaire trendkleur zelfs nu al als dé trendkleur van 2018 bestempeled, en dat slechts enkele weken na de start van het nieuwe jaar. Ook de gerenommeerde Amerikaanse haarstylist Mike Lowenstein bevestigt de populariteit van de kleur in een interview met het modeblad Allure: "Wij zijn er sterk van overtuigd dat zachtere, delicate kleuren in het nieuwe jaar zullen overheersen."

De nieuwe trendkleur is een mix van zachte pasteltinten, zoals roze, blauw, perzik en geel. De kleur kan subtiel of iets meer uitgesproken aangebracht worden op het haar en sluit nauw aan bij de holografische trend die het voorbije seizoen in de modewereld erg populair was.