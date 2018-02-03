Instagram voorspelt: dit wordt dé haarkleur van 2018

Opaalkleurig haar domineert momenteel Instagram. Op het sociale mediaplatform wordt de populaire trendkleur zelfs nu al als dé trendkleur van 2018 bestempeled, en dat slechts enkele weken na de start van het nieuwe jaar. Ook de gerenommeerde Amerikaanse haarstylist Mike Lowenstein bevestigt de populariteit van de kleur in een interview met het modeblad Allure: "Wij zijn er sterk van overtuigd dat zachtere, delicate kleuren in het nieuwe jaar zullen overheersen."
De nieuwe trendkleur is een mix van zachte pasteltinten, zoals roze, blauw, perzik en geel. De kleur kan subtiel of iets meer uitgesproken aangebracht worden op het haar en sluit nauw aan bij de holografische trend die het voorbije seizoen in de modewereld erg populair was.
Coolest New Spin on Pastel - '#OpalHair' ! The world of Social Media hair color trends can seem endless... From the 18,931 tagged photos of "opal hair" on #Instagram, the trend draws on everything good about the #unicorn and #mermaid trends that dominated 2017. Think a light, #peachy color on a #platinum base, mixed with silvery pinks and hints of ice blue. If you went platinum last year and want to get the most out of it, opal hair's loose mix of purple, pink, oranges, and blues is a #gorgeous way to go. But as people with dark hair know, it's tough to get those light, shimmering tints to show up on anything deeper than dirty blond. But here is an option - a darker spin on the color, and dubbed it "#opal-oil slick" #hair. How do You like this #NewTrend? We are always here for You to help You make a good changes in Your life, to look beautiful and confident :) #bestsalonnj #bestsalonbergencounty #elitehairstudioandspa #elite #elitehair #haircare #haircolor