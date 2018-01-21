Bekende webshop Asos slaat de bal mis met accessoire

De Britse webshop Asos heeft een nieuwe choker - een strakke halsketting - in de collectie. Niets bijzonders aan, ware het niet dat het accessoire zo lang is als een broekriem. Dat, in combinatie met het T-shirt van het model, zendt volgens fans een erg verkeerd signaal uit.

De zogenaamde choker, die bestaat in rood en in zwart latex, is volgens veel twitteraars te suggestief omdat het kijkt alsof er een touw rond de nek is gebonden. Ze vinden dat het ding zelfmoord promoot en dat zoiets tragisch niet als mode-inspiratie mag gebruikt worden. Ook de combinatie met het T-shirt waarop het woord ‘hanger’ gedrukt staat, helpt niet.

Anderen vinden het dan weer gewoon belachelijk dat het accessoire van 45 pond ( 51 euro) voorgesteld wordt als choker, terwijl het eigenlijk gewoon om een riem gaat. Ook de vergelijking met een leiband worden gemaakt."Dit hoort thuis in een fetish shop", haalt een moeder uit op het bekende forum voor mama's Mumsnet. De webshop kreeg de voorbije dagen veel kritiek te verduren via de sociale media en heeft het accessoire nu van de site gehaald.

Dear Jesus, @ASOS they’re at it again. I kinda like using a belt to make sure my trousers don’t fall down, not to be taken for a walk by my owner. @IAmWitWitWoo pic.twitter.com/UjumC3SdNq — Tracy ( Mrs C) (@mearns_tracy) 17 januari 2018

So disgusted with @ASOS - it seems that in at a time when death by suicide is becoming more common they attempt to make suicide fashionable. The pose, the belt, the branding on the tee - sickening #MentalHealthAwareness #mentalhealth #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/UDs4xpgv7X — Lexoctopus (@Lexoctopus) 16 januari 2018

Het is niet de eerste keer dat Asos de mist ingaat met ontwerpen. Eerder werd een jumpsuit, dat eigenlijk gewoon een broek met extreem hoge taille was, verkocht. Daarnaast deed een jeansbroek zonder stof rond het achterwerk veel wenkbrauwen fronsen.