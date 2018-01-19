L’Oréal kiest voor het eerst model met hoofddoek voor grote haarcampagne

Geen dansende lokken in de nieuwe campagne van L'Oréal voor haarverzorgingsproducten maar wel een model met hoofddoek. Door een model te kiezen waarvan je het haar dus niet ziet, maakt het beautymerk een heel opvallend statement.
Amena Khan is een gekende beautyblogger en het nieuwe gezicht van L'Oréal. Ze duikt op in de reclame voor de nieuwe 'Elvive Nutri-Gloss, een beautylijn die beschadigd haar moet verzorgen.
Het model draagt altijd een hoofddoek, maar heeft ook een grote passie voor beautyproducten. Khan is heel erg trots dat ze L'Oréal-ambassadeur is en vindt de keuze van het beautymerk een heel krachtig signaal.
"Je geeft ook om je haar als je dat niet aan de buitenwereld laat zien", is haar boodschap. "Ook onder een hoofddoek kan je mooi haar hebben. Ik doe niets liever dan mijn haar stylen of er producten in doen."
Amena Khan is Brits en bekend vanwege haar filmpjes en foto's over verzorgingsproducten. Ze heeft bijna 600.000 volgers op Instagram. Daarnaast is ze moeder, mede-oprichter van een cosmeticabedrijf en ontwerper van haar eigen hoofddoekenlijn.
Nu is ze ook het eerste model met hoofddoek dat opduikt in een commercial voor haarverzorging. Samen met L'Oreal schrijft ze dus geschiedenis.
I arrived to a set that was beyond anything I could imagine. With several open studio areas spread across a giant building, the first thing that hit me was the scale of the project. There were colourful sets assembled with multiple people behind the cameras. Amongst the buzzing of constant activity, the crew & @lorealhair team would often smile & say hello, always welcoming. Shoots like this are invariably stressful somewhere along the line, but I didn’t detect a hint of that. ?????In the makeup room, I couldn’t contain my excitement about the project. @karindarnell regaled us with stories about the celeb world (being Riri’s MUA), all the while swiftly working her magic with makeup. We exchanged stories of working & of motherhood. @neelamkg joined us. Being an internationally successful model, I’m always struck by how “real” & humble she is. All 3 of us chatted away about life, triumph & sacrifice. ?????Lunch was great - lots of Vegan options so I was happy. The atmosphere was energised, especially as @ling.kt was on my table. She uplifts everyone around her. I ate quickly as we had some outdoor photography to do. ?????Our beloved weather did the predictable… as we stood at the main door, it started to drizzle. But before I knew it, someone had slipped a robe & slippers on me. There I was, in a van with 5 other people from the team, driving down to the canal in the area. It was surreal but exhilarating. ?????Back at the studio, super friendly @francescajordan did touch ups as it grew closer to my turn. The photographer was the legendary genius, @rankinarchive. A quiet, down to earth man, he was deliberate & thoughtful in every shot. I felt confident, unexpectedly calm & filled with gratitude. ?????Then came the interview. @lillycon, the interviewer, put me at ease quickly. She has the kind of vibe that makes it easy to speak with honesty - to just be yourself. ?????When the long day finished & I was back on the train home, I reflected... not on how awesome this campaign (obviously) is, but more on the kindness I was privileged to have encountered that day (in so many more ways), & the beauty in connection between human beings <3