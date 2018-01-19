L’Oréal kiest voor het eerst model met hoofddoek voor grote haarcampagne

L'Oréal maakt een krachtig statement als het over diversiteit gaat. Het beautymerk kiest Amena Khan, een beautyblogger en model met hoofddoek voor een heel grote haarcampagne.

Geen dansende lokken in de nieuwe campagne van L'Oréal voor haarverzorgingsproducten maar wel een model met hoofddoek. Door een model te kiezen waarvan je het haar dus niet ziet, maakt het beautymerk een heel opvallend statement.

Amena Khan is een gekende beautyblogger en het nieuwe gezicht van L'Oréal. Ze duikt op in de reclame voor de nieuwe 'Elvive Nutri-Gloss, een beautylijn die beschadigd haar moet verzorgen.

Het model draagt altijd een hoofddoek, maar heeft ook een grote passie voor beautyproducten. Khan is heel erg trots dat ze L'Oréal-ambassadeur is en vindt de keuze van het beautymerk een heel krachtig signaal.

"Je geeft ook om je haar als je dat niet aan de buitenwereld laat zien", is haar boodschap. "Ook onder een hoofddoek kan je mooi haar hebben. Ik doe niets liever dan mijn haar stylen of er producten in doen."

Amena Khan is Brits en bekend vanwege haar filmpjes en foto's over verzorgingsproducten. Ze heeft bijna 600.000 volgers op Instagram. Daarnaast is ze moeder, mede-oprichter van een cosmeticabedrijf en ontwerper van haar eigen hoofddoekenlijn.

Nu is ze ook het eerste model met hoofddoek dat opduikt in een commercial voor haarverzorging. Samen met L'Oreal schrijft ze dus geschiedenis.

