José Izquierdo mixt zijn beste momenten aan elkaar en neemt klassevol afscheid van Club Brugge

José Izquierdo tekende zondagavond officieel zijn contract bij de Engelse promovendus Brighton & Hove Albion. Tijd voor een nieuw avontuur dus, maar ‘Joske’ vergeet zijn tijd bij Club Brugge nooit meer. Dat blijkt uit een klassevolle post op Instagram, waarin de Colombiaan afscheid neemt van het Brugse publiek door zijn beste momenten als een ware DJ aan elkaar te mixen. “Bedankt Club Brugge en de fans, jullie zorgden ervoor dat ik me thuis voelde”, postte Izquierdo.
I want to thank a city and a Club who opened me his doors to show my Football and which treated me amazing and maked me feel like I was at home, making the distance from my country it would seem closer, without matter the cold in weather or being alone far of my Family and friends because with you supporting always I felt warm and accompanied thanks to all of you, FANS, Players, Staffs, Coaches, 4 Fantastic, Deavy, Wim, Shady, Rafa, Familia Daza, Familia Osorio and any person that I met in this adventure in Brugge who gave me something from them to help me in any situation that I couldn't fix it alone. Sorry for the bad moments and never forget the nice ones. THANKS A LOT FOR EVERYTHING! #WeareBruges! #SuperBruges! #WEAREWONDERFUL! @clubbrugge @feliosorio11 @leodazacu @yosoypeter7 @sebastianrios.6 @goprosport.agency @cristian.gonz @ncapuozzo