Cercle haalt middenvelder weg bij Antwerp

Foto: Instagram

Cercle Brugge haalt middenvelder Johanna Omolo weg bij Antwerp. De Vereniging betaalt 250.000 euro voor de Keniaanse international. “Brugge is een ambitieus team dat me de kans biedt om te groeien. Ik kijk uit naar deze nieuwe uitdaging.”

