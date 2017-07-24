Deze Instagram biedt vrouwen die hun kindje verloren een thuishaven aan

De Amerikaanse psychologe Jessica Zucker had heel haar professionele leven gewerkt met vrouwen die hun kindje hadden verloren toen ook bij haar het noodlot toesloeg. Ze kreeg een miskraam toen ze zestien weken zwanger was van haar tweede. Ze besloot om haar verhaal via Instagram te delen en een plaats te creëren waar andere vrouwen hun verhaal kwijt kunnen.

Je weet maar hoe erg het is tot het je zelf is overkomen. Die harde les moest Jessica Zucker leren nadat ze jarenlang als psychologe met vrouwen had gewerkt die hun kindje waren verloren en er toen uiteindelijk zelf met de tragische gebeurtenis werd geconfronteerd. Toen ze zestien weken zwanger was, raakte ze namelijk het baby'tje in haar buik kwijt.

Ze besloot uiteindelijk haar verhaal op Instagram te vertellen en er zo andere vrouwen die hetzelfde meemaakten een hart onder de riem te steken. "Ik schaam me niet, verwijt mezelf niets en voel geen schuld. Ik deed niets verkeerd. Ik deed niets om dit te verdienen. Mijn lichaam werkt en heb niet het gevoel dat het gefaald heeft. Ik omarm mijn verdriet volledig en sta het toe me te overspoelen. Ik ben nog altijd in rouw. Ik geloof niet dat sterrenkindjes onze geliefden 'vervangen'. Pas als we de pijn in ons hart toestaan, kunnen we evolueren. Als we er hardnekkig tegen vechten, verdrinken we. Ik geloof niet dat alles voor een reden gebeurt. Ik weet dat ik niet alleen ben, en dat ben jij ook niet."

Ondertussen telt haar Instagram meer dan 10.000 volgers, onder wie heel wat vrouwen die hetzelfde overkwam en ook zij krijgen er plaats om hun verhaal te doen onder de hashtag #ihadamiscarriage. Het levert heel wat ontroerende getuigenissen op, maar biedt vooral een veilige thuishaven en een plaats waar er zonder oordeel over miskramen kan worden gesproken.