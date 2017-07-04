49-jarige Céline Dion geeft zich helemaal bloot voor Vogue

Voor het Amerikaanse tijdschrift Vogue heeft Céline Dion zich blootgegeven, letterlijk en figuurlijk. In een Instagrampost geven zij een unieke kijk achter de schermen van een concert van de 49-jarige ‘My Heart Will Go On’-zangeres, waarin ze naakt zit te wachten tussen twee kledingwissels.

Sinds Céline Dion in Parijs gearriveerd is voor haar Europese tour nemen heel wat paparazzi’s en professionele fotografen maar al te graag een foto van haar. Haar outfits worden uitgebreid beschreven, geanalyseerd en becommentarieerd. De ‘My Heart Will Go On’-zangeres staat dan ook bekend voor haar kledingrevoluties, waarin ze heel wat extravagante designerstukken durft dragen. “De kleren volgen mij, ik volg de kleren niet”, is zo één van haar iconische uitspraken.

“Armani Prive, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Versace. Ze draagt ze allemaal”, staat er te lezen onder de Instagrampost. “Keer op keer gaat ze voor handgemaakte versies van de outfits, die soms enkel en alleen gemaakt zijn voor op de rode loper en afgewerkt worden in haar eigen privé atelier. Altijd naaldhakken, nooit platte zolen. En als je het aan haar vraagt is ze duidelijk: ‘We moeten haute couture industrialiseren.’”

Eva’s kostuum

Maar voor de Instagramfoto op het profiel van de Amerikaanse editie van Vogue heeft ze heel wat minder om het lijf. De Canadese liet zich door het magazine fotograferen tussen twee kledingwissels in. We zien de laars van Dior nog naast haar op de grond liggen. Voor de camera zit zij heel informeel met gekruiste benen en haar handen op haar borst en jas naar de lens te kijken. Op die manier bedekt ze op een elegante manier net genoeg van haar lichaam. “Fragiel en breekbaar, net zoals heel veel van haar intieme nummers”, zo reageren verschillende fans.