49-jarige Céline Dion geeft zich helemaal bloot voor Vogue

Voor het Amerikaanse tijdschrift Vogue heeft Céline Dion zich blootgegeven, letterlijk en figuurlijk. In een Instagrampost geven zij een unieke kijk achter de schermen van een concert van de 49-jarige ‘My Heart Will Go On’-zangeres, waarin ze naakt zit te wachten tussen twee kledingwissels.
Sinds Céline Dion in Parijs gearriveerd is voor haar Europese tour nemen heel wat paparazzi’s en professionele fotografen maar al te graag een foto van haar. Haar outfits worden uitgebreid beschreven, geanalyseerd en becommentarieerd. De ‘My Heart Will Go On’-zangeres staat dan ook bekend voor haar kledingrevoluties, waarin ze heel wat extravagante designerstukken durft dragen. “De kleren volgen mij, ik volg de kleren niet”, is zo één van haar iconische uitspraken.
“Armani Prive, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Versace. Ze draagt ze allemaal”, staat er te lezen onder de Instagrampost. “Keer op keer gaat ze voor handgemaakte versies van de outfits, die soms enkel en alleen gemaakt zijn voor op de rode loper en afgewerkt worden in haar eigen privé atelier. Altijd naaldhakken, nooit platte zolen. En als je het aan haar vraagt is ze duidelijk: ‘We moeten haute couture industrialiseren.’”
Eva’s kostuum
Maar voor de Instagramfoto op het profiel van de Amerikaanse editie van Vogue heeft ze heel wat minder om het lijf. De Canadese liet zich door het magazine fotograferen tussen twee kledingwissels in. We zien de laars van Dior nog naast haar op de grond liggen. Voor de camera zit zij heel informeel met gekruiste benen en haar handen op haar borst en jas naar de lens te kijken. Op die manier bedekt ze op een elegante manier net genoeg van haar lichaam. “Fragiel en breekbaar, net zoals heel veel van haar intieme nummers”, zo reageren verschillende fans.
Here's a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances (in Las Vegas and on her current "mini-tour" of Europe). She performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtseying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet (and often with handlers). For Celine's orders, the houses send teams to Nevada for typically three fittings, before the garments are ultimately finished in her local, private atelier. Armani Prive, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Versace...only a partial list. Everyone, basically. In Vegas, Velcro panels are added to allow for her ribcage to expand or for a quick outfit change. Micro straps of elasticized chiffon prevent a slit from becoming a sloppy situation mid-squat. Shoes—always heels, never platforms—are ordered one size smaller (she is normally a 38) and refitted with metal shanks. Says Celine, "We have to make haute couture industrial." And, more enigmatically: "The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes." Which is to say: the haute couture, with all its fragility and handcraft, has to perform professionally for Ms. Dion. And privately as well. Years ago, Celine bought a classic little black dress from the Christian Dior atelier when the house was overseen by John Galliano. It is simple, falling to mid calf, and narrow as can be with just a hint of stretch. It requires a minimum of jewelry, a statement bracelet or perhaps one of the major diamond rings she designed with her late husband Rene Angelil: two pear cuts set in a wide pave band, or two hearts of diamond and emerald abstractly interlocking, on a cushion of yet more diamonds. This LBD forces you to walk one foot in front of the other. This is a dress Celine knows well and clearly loves, the simplest evocation of the private luxury of couture and the total antithesis of the red carpet hoopla that attends the union of fashion and celebrity. It is also the dress she wore to Rene's funeral. #CelineTakesCouture Photo by @sophfei.