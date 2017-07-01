Daarom postte deze blogster een foto van zichzelf nadat ze vijftien kilogram bijkwam

Meestal wordt er op sociale media volop gepronkt met spectaculair gewichtsverlies, maar op de Instagrampagina van de Amerikaanse Tatiana (17) gebeurt net het omgekeerde. De tiener die zich als fitnessblogster profileert, kwam de voorbije maanden immers vijftien kilogram bij en dat deelde ze vol trots met haar volgers.
Op haar blog en in de onderstaande post beschrijft het meisje hoe ze er de afgelopen maanden in slaagde om eindelijk op een gezond gewicht te komen na een emotioneel moeilijk jaar: "Op de foto aan de linkerkant was ik depressief, at ik nauwelijks en was ik ongelooflijk onzeker over mezelf. Ik verloor veel gewicht, ik kampte met ondergewicht en ik besliste om op een gezonde en gedisciplineerde manier opnieuw gewicht bij te komen." De zeventienjarige voelt zich naar eigen zeggen nu mentaal en fysiek stukken beter dan voordien.
Same outfit. Different body. 3.5 months. Couldn't be anymore proud of myself ?????? • On the left I was depressed, BARELY EATING, and extremely insecure. I was losing alot of weight and made the choice to go on a weight gain journey. I was 5'9 And 120 lbs . I was considered underweight for my height. And it wasnt easy. I have an extremely fast metabolism which makes it hard for me to put on weight easily. I couldnt care less if you think I shouldn't have gained weight because guess what? It's my body and the only thing that matters now is that I'm happy. ?? and I was definitely working out on a consistent basis so alot of the weight I gained was muscle. ?? and to say that I'm "fat" now is a WHOLE insult to people who are actually fat. Don't try it. ?? • I made a post about it on a website I created if you wanna know how I went from 120lbs to 155lbs fast with a sample meal plan of what I ate, best foods to eat, how much to eat in one day, best workout routine/best leg/booty exercises, and how to keep your stomach small! Link in my bio ?? (P.s it was my first time making a website so it might look wack lmao)